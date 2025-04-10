Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s trading session lower, with the EGX30 falling by 1.86% at 30,079.93 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, also retreated by 2.39% to 3,126.75 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index went down by 3.65% to 8,547.3 points and by 3.28% to 11,788.65 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 4.299 billion through the exchange of 1.950 billion shares over 118,486 transactions, whereas the market capitalization stood at EGP 2.131 trillion.

Individuals represented 78.86% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled the remaining 21.13%.

Egyptian investors controlled 90.96% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders accounted for 4.94% and 4.09%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 152.166 million and EGP 59.446 million, respectively. The Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 211.613 million.