Dubai, UAE – Coface, a global leader in trade credit risk management, will hold its Country Risk Conference at the prestigious One & Only Royal Mirage Hotel in Dubai on April 15th 2025.

The Country Risk Conference is Coface’s recognized flagship event gathering every year top business experts and economists to analyze the major risks that companies face today. Featuring a panel of prominent speakers, the event will provide essential information on the global trends - geopolitical, economic and technological - that will shape the business landscape in the months ahead.

The organization of the Dubai edition benefits from the invaluable support of our partner Sukoon Insurance.

Navigating Uncertainty in Global Trade

For over 75 years, Coface has been at the forefront of trade credit insurance, debt collection, and business information services, helping businesses worldwide grow and thrive in uncertain economic conditions. Today, Coface supports 100,000 clients across approximately 200 markets, offering solutions to develop business, both domestically and abroad, through an effective credit risk management.

As businesses grapple with economic instability, supply chain disruptions, and evolving financial risks in 2025, this press conference will serve as a crucial platform to address these challenges from both a regional and global perspective.

Jean-Christophe Caffet, Coface Group Chief Economist, will drive us “into the wild”, providing a global outlook on latest trends and the scenarios of global commerce, while Seltem İYİGÜN , Coface Senior Economist for the Middle East and Türkiye, will focus on the challenges of the Middle East amid rising global uncertainties.

This year’s agenda also includes a round table on the Economic Impact of Artificial Intelligence, with a panel of experts and business leaders analyzing the risks and opportunities of generative AI in business and trade.

“With geopolitical and economic uncertainties on the rise, businesses must adopt proactive risk management strategies,” said Sandrine Sarikey, Country Manager GCC & Egypt “This event will serve as a valuable forum for exchanging deep insights from seasoned experts and local business leaders to help companies navigate today’s challenges and secure their financial future. At Coface, we continue to closely monitor the evolution of trade with the aim of supporting businesses operating in complex markets through targeted risk management solutions.”

Jean-Louis Laurent Josi CEO SuKoon said “ In an ever – challenging economic landscape, understanding and managing risks and trade credit risk in particular is a necessity and Coface Country Risk Conference is an event that can give insights and guidance to companies. As we strive to become reference in the region for excellent customer service, the attention to our clients is a key element of each business lines”

Coface’s mission is to help businesses navigate complex financial environments by providing innovative solutions and expert insights. This conference in Dubai underscores the company’s dedication to fostering secure and profitable trade worldwide, equipping businesses across the Middle East region with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in 2025 and beyond.

