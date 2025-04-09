ENERGYai is already trained on petabytes of operational data from ADNOC, and this agreement will provide the solution with access to even greater quantities of relevant, high-quality industry information

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) champion developing innovative solutions for the energy sector, has entered a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Gulf Energy Information ("Gulf") to enhance the development of ENERGYai by integrating Gulf’s vast energy sector data assets with AIQ’s advanced AI capabilities.

ENERGYai is a first-of-its-kind agentic AI solution for the energy sector, developed in partnership with ADNOC and in collaboration with G42 and Microsoft. In March 2025, AIQ announced a landmark $340 million contract with ADNOC to deploy ENERGYai and associated AI solutions across ADNOC’s upstream value chain.

The collaboration with Gulf will bolster ENERGYai’s AI-powered agents and large language model (LLM) with deep industry insights, with Gulf providing AIQ with exclusive access to its proprietary datasets, and industry-leading documents. This will ensure ENERGYai is trained on the most relevant and high-quality information available, enhancing the solution’s ability to interpret complex energy sector challenges, optimize workflows, and generate actionable intelligence.

Commenting on the agreement with Gulf, Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ said, “ENERGYai is designed to revolutionize how AI supports decision-making and automation across ADNOC’s value chain. The reliability and impact of our models is directly related to the nature and quality of the data we train them on, and with Gulf’s extensive project and industry intelligence, we are set to further reinforce ENERGYai’s capabilities.”

John T. Royall, President & CEO of Gulf Energy Information said, “By combining AIQ’s AI expertise with Gulf’s trusted energy sector data, we are shaping a smarter, more informed AI ecosystem. This partnership reflects a shared vision to leverage AI for more efficient decision-making, greater sustainability, and enhanced operational intelligence in the energy industry.”

ENERGYai is a key enabler of ADNOC’s digital transformation with the solution’s AI-powered agents already trained on petabytes of operational data from ADNOC, and possessing the ability to perceive, learn, think, and act. By integrating more industry and domain-specific data, AIQ will further strengthen ENERGYai’s ability to drive intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and transformative efficiencies in the energy landscape.

About AIQ

AIQ is an innovative global technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the Energy sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets, and operations; and enable customers to meet their sustainability goals. As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the global Energy sector.