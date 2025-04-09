Bahrain, Vatel Bahrain has welcomed a new group of international students, including 12 from Vatel’s branch in the Republic of Cameroon and one from the Republic of Türkiye’s branch. These students have been selected to undergo a six-month hands-on training programme at several of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s most prestigious hotels.

This initiative follows the successful placement of a previous cohort from Vatel Cameroon, who completed their international training programme in Bahrain last year.

The newly arrived students will embark on an immersive, experiential training programme designed to familiarise them with the highest standards of excellence in the hospitality and tourism sectors. Their internships will take place at three of Bahrain’s most esteemed hotels: Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay, and Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area.

These prestigious hotels will provide the students with direct exposure to sophisticated operational environments, enabling them to develop advanced practical competencies and gain valuable international insights—key assets for thriving in today’s highly competitive global hospitality landscape.

Commenting on the initiative, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, stated: “We are delighted to welcome this new group of students from Vatel Cameroon and Vatel Istanbul as part of our ongoing commitment to fostering international exchange and cross-cultural professional development. This programme underscores Vatel Bahrain’s growing reputation as a gateway for hospitality students from around the world to gain direct exposure to the dynamics of a thriving global-standard hospitality industry.”

Sheikh Khaled emphasized that the remarkable performance and tangible results demonstrated by the previous group of Vatel Douala, Cameroon students stand as a testament to Bahrain’s strength in delivering a world-class training environment, encouraging Vatel Bahrain to expand these initiatives. Vatel Bahrain has demonstrated not only its ability to host such initiatives but also its effectiveness in collaborating with other Vatel Campuses around the world to cultivate the next generation of hospitality leaders.

This initiative, as noted by Sheikh Khaled, aligns closely with the objectives of Bahrain’s Vision 2030, which places human capital development at the forefront of national advancement, thus bolstering Bahrain's educational tourism sector. Vatel Bahrain remains committed to boosting its global network of partnerships with Vatel campuses, with the goal of welcoming an even more diverse body of international students in the years to come.

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 13th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for three consecutive years.