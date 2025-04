Arab Finance: Boursa Kuwait showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with the Premier Market Index dropping by 58.22 points, or 0.70%, concluding the session at 8,244.23 points.

Meanwhile, the Main Market Index gained 20.47 points, or 0.29%, ending the session at 7,044.58 points.

The All-Share Index retreated by 40.87 points, or 0.53%, to 7,700.26 points.