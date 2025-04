Arab Finance: The All Share Index of Bahrain Bourse retreated by 0.16% on Wednesday, ending the trading session at 1,896.3 points, compared to 1,899.37 points on Tuesday.

A total of 1 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of BHD 320,043.

The trading session concluded with the total market cap hitting BHD 26.709 billion.