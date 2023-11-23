The project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, is scheduled for completion by Q2 2026

The project’s visionary interiors will be designed in collaboration with YOO Inspired by Starck, one of the most diverse and renowned design offerings in the world.



Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Luxury developer – DURAR Group announced its partnership with Christie's International Real Estate, Ras Al Khaimah as their exclusive sales partner. This collaboration brings together two titans in their respective fields to present MASA Residence, a visionary project poised to redefine waterfront luxury living on the iconic Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

With a sales value estimated at AED 700 million, MASA Residence is set to captivate the market with its innovative design and luxurious offerings. The project, is ready for sale, and is expected to be completed by Q2 2026. This luxury property has positioned itself as a beacon of sophistication and excellence in the competitive real estate landscape of the UAE.

"As we embark on this collaborative journey with Christie's International Real Estate, Ras Al Khaimah we are confident that their esteemed reputation and global reach will complement the unparalleled elegance of MASA Residence. We are very proud to launch one MASA Residence, which is one of our signature offerings in the real estate market that will stand as the first branded residence in Las Al Khaimah when it opens its doors in 2026. We are confident that our residential masterpiece will attract high demand for families and investors looking for luxurious lifestyle along with brand prestige” said Eng. Mohammed Miqdadi the General Manager of DURAR Group.

Christie’s International Real Estate, Ras Al Khaimah has set the standard for showcasing extraordinary properties to a discerning clientele worldwide. As the exclusive sales partner for MASA Residence, the company will bring its unparalleled marketing prowess, network, and expertise to present this masterpiece to a global audience of luxury real estate enthusiasts.

"We are delighted to partner with DURAR Group in presenting MASA Residence, a testament to exquisite design and luxury living. Our collaboration signifies a shared commitment to offering the finest in real estate, and we look forward to introducing this exceptional property to our clientele around the world,” said Mrs. Jackie Johns - Managing Partner in Christie's International Real Estate, Ras Al Khaimah.

MASA Residence, with its visionary interiors crafted in collaboration with YOO Inspired by Starck, embodies the pinnacle of design-led communities. Situated in one of the region's premier tourism and investment destinations, MASA Residence is an exclusive development featuring 396 units, comprising studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments, complemented by 8 opulent villas.

Developed under the creative direction of celebrated French designer, Philippe Starck, co-founder of YOO Inspired by Starck, MASA Residence will embody the brand’s vision of creating original, design-led communities.

“Our strategic alliance with DURAR Group for MASA Residence underscores a dynamic convergence of innovation and luxury within the real estate market. This partnership strategically positions us to effectively present and promote this exceptional property to a global clientele, aligning with our commitment to delivering premium business solutions in the luxury real estate sector,” said Dinesh Chhatwani, Managing Partner in Christie's International Real Estate, Ras Al Khaimah.

The UAE, renowned for its luxurious lifestyle and prominent real estate projects, continues to attract a global audience of investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). According to recent data*, in 2022, the UAE attracted over 5,200 HNWIs, solidifying its reputation as a hub for discerning individuals seeking unparalleled lifestyle experiences. In response to this growing demand, DURAR Group's MASA Residence aims to set a new standard in luxury living, offering not just homes but an elevated lifestyle for both homeowners and vacationers.

Christie's International Real Estate’s exclusive partnership with DURAR Group further solidifies the project's status as a global symbol of luxury living. MASA Residence is not just a home but a masterpiece of global distinction.

-Ends-

* Source: Zawya

About DURAR GROUP

DURAR, a leading property development Group in the UAE, with a rapidly expanding portfolio, offers a range of world-class real estate solutions to clients and investors. From flexible project-planning to developing modern assets across the entire property spectrum - including residential, commercial, retail, and industrial projects - DURAR Group specialises in a complete range of products, services and personalised solutions.

Renowned for iconic and successful property developments like the J ONE tower, a world-renowned tower on the Dubai Water Canal, and JASMINE LANE, branded Ellie Saab villas in Jumeirah Golf Estate, Dubai. Durar Properties are now extending their footprint across the UAE with signature projects coming up in RAK. Guided by quality and excellence, all properties delivered by DURAR Group boast of unique craftsmanship, innovation and a commitment to sustainable development. They are paving the path to a green future by incorporating environmentally-friendly practices and green technologies in all projects.

Above all, DURAR Group stands for the highest level of integrity, transparency, and ethical standards for all business stakeholders, from clients to contractors.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

The world's leading luxury real estate brand, Christie's International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah is a global network, offering exclusive home and luxury real estate services to buyers and sellers worldwide. The company is driven by the global span and expertise of their coveted affiliate network. Integrity, expertise, and discreet client service is integral to their value system.For further information please contact:

masa@christiesrealestatedubai.com

About MASA Residence

MASA Residence, an extraordinary architectural masterpiece designed by QHC Architects & Interior by YOO, inspired by the renowned design genius Philippe Starck. This iconic residential tower is a harmonious fusion of innovative design, luxury living, and the breathtaking natural beauty of Al Marjan Island. The project will soon be launched by Christie’s International Real Estate, Ras Al Khaimah, 'The brand of luxury'.

About YOO Inspired by Starck

YOO Inspired by Starck is one of the most diverse and renowned design offerings in the world.

Under the creative direction of co-founder, Philippe Starck, YOO is not just about design; it’s about creating a lifestyle through amazing amenity spaces and common areas, where people can come together and get to know each other. Spaces to inspire the feeling that anything is possible.

YOO Inspired by Starck is global, but designs local; incorporating the local culture and custom is important to us. What inspires the locals, is what inspires us.