Dubai – Dulsco, the leading provider of integrated People and Environmental solutions, today announced that it has acquired Parisima Talent Ltd, an award-winning, strategic talent acquisition business in UAE, to enhance its competitiveness talent solutions in the region.

The purchase of Parisima Talent Ltd, which also operates in the GCC and UK, further increases Dulsco’s share in the outsourcing and permanent placement market. “This acquisition is aligned with our strategy to develop our professional staffing business further, and we believe the joint capability will be extremely exciting and transformational in meeting our client’s needs. The culture and commitment of both teams are a great fit,” said David Stockton, Dulsco CEO.”

With a proud history of nation-building services dating back to 1935, Dulsco is synonymous with leading manpower solutions. Combining Parisima Talent’s well-known brand and expertise in embedded talent with Dulsco’s Outsourcing and Permanent placement offering will accelerate growth both in the UAE and across the GCC. The newly combined entity will see Parisima Talent become part of the Dulsco Group and continue to build on its industry standing in the Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Permanent Placement, Assessment and Contract Staffing solutions.

Tim Taylor, RPO Director, Parisima stated: “Dulsco’s heritage and vision is inspirational and we are thrilled to be coming together. We sought a buyer who really understands the value Parisima brings to its clients and is committed to both its legacy and future potential.”

Parisima will be led by Tiago Costa, Dulsco’s Chief Operating Officer for Outsourcing & Permanent Placement.

About Dulsco

Dulsco is a homegrown integrated solutions provider; the Emirati Company has over 14,000 employees and offers services to make the community more productive, efficient, and sustainable, while improving wellbeing and quality of life.

Launched in 1935 as Manpower Solutions provider, Dulsco has grown its business to become a leader in the Environmental Solution and Professional Staffing sectors. Dulsco provides solutions for over 2,500 companies and organisations across the Middle East, and our commitment to our diverse clientele is reflected in its management system certifications such as ISO 9001:2015 for Quality, ISO 14001:2015 for Environment, and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety.

About Parisima

A strategic talent advisory and delivery business enabling clients to improve their performance through better talent acquisition. Parisima achieves this by implementing world-class talent acquisition functions with the right people and technology or by undertaking the projects directly, allowing clients to fully outsource their challenges.