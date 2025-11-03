Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ducab, one of the UAE’s leading providers of integrated energy solutions and a manufacturer of energy and industrial products, is spotlighting its specialized cable solutions for the solar, nuclear, wind and Artificial Intelligence and Data Centers sectors, at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition (ADIPEC) 2025 that gets underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) today.

Contributing more than AED 8 billion in local economic value in 2024-2025, the National In-Country Value Champion (ICV score 96.89 in 2024) has achieved a 10% surge in renewables sales over the last five years. Ducab continues to lead the UAE’s energy transition charge with innovations that support electrification, grid efficiency, and localized supply chains - from advanced cable technologies for renewables and hydrogen, to fire performance cables and integrated solutions enabling safer, more connected infrastructure.

Well aligned with the UAE’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero 2050 Strategy, Ducab has built credibility over the years for its pivotal role in leading mega solar/wind/nuclear/thermal projects. Solar is a primary source of renewable energy in the Middle East, and Ducab’s advanced SolarBICC cable solutions power landmark projects such as Al Dhafra Solar Project, the world’s largest single-site solar plant (2GW, operational since June 2023) and the 100 MW Shams 1 CSP and MBR. The company’s products now serve major solar, wind, and nuclear projects across the GCC region and internationally, reinforcing its role in the global energy transition.

Ducab’s SolarBICC cables enjoy the distinction of operating for minimum 20 years under the harshest environmental conditions. In addition, its bespoke range of low-voltage, medium-voltage, and specialist re-performance NuBICC cables, with a minimum of 60-yeara qualified operating life, is witnessing a growing uptake in nuclear power applications - modern nuclear plants being renewable and one of the most efficient. Ducab fuels the onshore and off‑shore wind energy sectors with its RuBICC range of low, medium, and extra high voltage cables, grounding conductors, accessories and more. Wind cuts 200 billion liters of water wastage in power generation a year.

Among Ducab’s success stories is the Galloper Wind Farm in the UK that uses its specialized cables and its engagement in supplying the bulk of the “balance of plant” cabling for Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) Shin Hanul nuclear reactors in South Korea –the company’s first major international nuclear project to showcase the UAE’s industrial excellence on a global stage.

With exports to over 75 countries and partnerships powering some of the world’s largest infrastructure and clean energy projects, Ducab’s UAE-made technologies exemplify national capability and compete globally. Ongoing R&D collaborations are accelerating low-carbon material adoption and digital quality control.

Charles Mellagui, CEO, Ducab Cables Business, said: “Ducab’s renewables and sustainable journey reflects the UAE’s strategic ambition - combining local expertise, global partnerships, and sustainability-focused innovation. As energy systems evolve, Ducab is proud to power the world transition with solutions that are efficient, sustainable, affordable and proudly made in the UAE.”

The UAE AI and data center economy is projected to reach $96 billion by 2031, and Ducab is playing an enabling role in powering this digital transformation. By delivering high-performance, safety-certified cabling solutions for large-scale urban and infrastructure developments, the company provides the electrical backbone essential to supporting the nation’s growing digital and AI capacities. While hyperscale data centers, such as the UAE-US AI Campus by G42, focus on cloud and AI infrastructure, Ducab’s advanced cables ensure reliability, resilience, and energy efficiency across the systems that power them.

As the UAE advances toward its Net Zero 2050 ambitions, Ducab stands as a flagship example of how homegrown industrial capability can fuel both national progress and global energy transition goals. With continued investment in innovation, manufacturing excellence, and strategic partnerships, the company is not only meeting the rising demand for renewable-ready infrastructure, but also shaping the future of energy reliability and sustainability across borders.

About Ducab Cable Business

Ducab Cable Business (DCB), a subsidiary of Ducab Group, is a leading provider of high-quality copper and aluminium cables and wires. Serving various sectors across the UAE and global markets, DCB offers a diverse portfolio of over 85,000 specialized cable variants across five distinct product families.

DCB comprises of several factories, Ducab High Voltage, the Middle East’s first dedicated provider of high and extra-high voltage solutions, as well as the Ducab Low Voltage and Ducab Medium Voltage divisions. With state-of-the-art production facilities, DCB delivers high-performance, globally certified cable solutions built for safety, durability, and extreme conditions. Trusted in over 5,000 projects worldwide, its products power critical infrastructure and industries with efficiency and reliability.

For media inquiries contact: Hanzla Wajid (hwajid@apcoworldwide.com) and Mohammed Abdulla (mabdulla@apcoworldwide.com)