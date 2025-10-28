GE Vernova, a leading energy equipment manufacturing group, and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) have announced the successful completion of the first gas turbine outage entirely planned and executed by GE Vernova’s Saudi engineers and specialists.

This project at SEC's 8th power plant in Riyadh highlights both companies' commitment to fostering local talent and promoting localization within Saudi Arabia's energy sector, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, said a statement from GE Vernova.

This achievement comes just months after GE Vernova, in the presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, celebrated the successful rollout of the first H-class gas turbine unit completed at the GE Saudi Advanced Turbines (GESAT) facility in Dammam.

The 8th power plant in Riyadh is a strategic facility that plays a crucial role in addressing the growing electricity demands of the capital, said the statement.

With a production capacity exceeding 1,700MW, it significantly enhances the stability of the electrical grid in Riyadh and its surrounding areas.

The plant comprises several blocks, one of which is equipped with four of GE Vernova’s 7F gas turbines, collectively capable of producing close to 500 megawatts.

The maintenance, led by GE Vernova’s Gas Power One Field Services team in collaboration with SEC’s teams, was crucial for ensuring the reliability and efficiency of the power generation assets.

It required meticulous planning and execution, demonstrating the culmination of a decade of comprehensive training, certifications, accreditations, practical experience, and professional development for Saudi talent.

Male and female Saudi engineers and specialists at the 8th power plant prioritized rigorous safety protocols and successfully completed the project on schedule, supported by GE Vernova’s Live Outage platform, said the statement.

This digital tool enhances field execution through standardized procedures, streamlined tasks and safety best practices.

GE Vernova’s power plant outage services team brings extensive experience in optimizing power plant performance through expert maintenance, repairs, and upgrades. This Saudi-led initiative marks a pivotal step in enhancing plant efficiency and the long-term reliability of power units.

Engineer Abdulaziz Saeed Al Shumaila, Head of Power Generation Operations in the Central Region, Saudi Electricity Company, said: "We are committed to providing reliable and stable power supply for the Kingdom. GE Vernova’s Saudi-led outage at the 8th power plant marks a new era in the Saudi power sector, underscoring our commitment to driving innovation and developing local talent. Through our strategic collaboration with GE Vernova, we aim to empower more Saudi engineers and specialists to assume advanced leadership and technical roles within the Kingdom’s robust energy ecosystem. This collaboration will also contribute to local skills development initiatives, supporting the achievement of Vision 2030 goals."

Hisham Al Bahkali, President of GE Vernova, Saudi Arabia, said: "Our successful maintenance project at Riyadh’s 8th power plant showcases the Kingdom's local talent in driving a more sustainable energy future, directly supporting Vision 2030."

"This achievement demonstrates Saudi engineers' capabilities in managing complex energy projects. Our ongoing collaboration with SEC will further advance the Kingdom’s energy transformation and cultivate national competencies," he stated.

"This accomplishment caps a remarkable year for GE Vernova in Saudi Arabia, notably the rollout of the first H-Class gas turbine at the GESAT facility. This advanced turbine is set to power the Jafurah Cogeneration Independent Steam and Power Plant (ISPP), highlighting our commitment to supporting national strategies, including Vision 2030," he added.

In 2024, GE Vernova secured its largest-ever Middle East & Africa order for six 7HA.03 gas turbines, two 7E.03 units, and a 21-year maintenance agreement for Saudi Arabia's Taiba 1 and Qassim 1 power plants.

The company also completed FEED studies exploring decarbonisation options for three Saudi Arabian cogeneration plants, potentially reducing carbon emissions using pre- and post-combustion technologies.

For nearly 90 years, GE Vernova has contributed to Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, supporting economic diversification, localization, and talent development. Employing more than 850 people in Saudi Arabia, GE Vernova’s investments include the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center campus in Dammam, which features a Service and Repairs Center for gas turbines, the GE MENA Decarbonization Center of Excellence, and GE Saudi Advanced Turbines.

With its spin-off from GE and commencement of independent trading on the NYSE last year, GE Vernova’s extensive technology base - including approximately 55,000 wind turbines and 7,000 gas turbines - plays a vital role in the energy transition in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

