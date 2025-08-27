Arab Finance: The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed a contract with Turkish company Nil Örme to establish a textile and clothing factory in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, with total investments of $35 million, as per a statement.

The factory, which will cover around 33,000 square meters, is expected to provide 2,000 direct jobs and export 90% of its production abroad.

SCZONE's Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien said the Qantara West Industrial Zone has become a regional hub for textiles, ready-made garments, and accessories.

He noted that the area now hosts 34 projects with total investments of $859.3 million, spanning over 2.18 million square meters and providing more than 48,000 direct job opportunities.

He stressed that most of these projects are export-oriented, benefiting from international trade agreements and the zone’s strategic location connecting global markets.

He highlighted the integration of SCZone’s industrial areas and ports as a key element in its strategy to boost export industries, deepen local manufacturing, and localize supply chains across the spinning and weaving sector—from raw materials to finished garments for international brands.

The SCZONE chairman added that the availability of skilled labor, competitive energy sources, and advanced infrastructure enhances the investment appeal of Qantara West.

He also revealed that several factories and infrastructure projects in the area are nearing completion.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).