Cairo - In a major move for Egypt’s automotive market, Dubizzle Group, the UAE-based tech leader behind some of the MENA region’s most popular classifieds platforms such as dubizzle, Bayut and Drive Arabia, has acquired Hatla2ee, one of Egypt’s leading online car marketplaces.

With this acquisition, car buyers and sellers in Egypt will benefit from an even more seamless and tech-driven experience, as Dubizzle Group integrates its advanced technology and resources into Hatla2ee’s already trusted platform.

Established in 2016, Hatla2ee has become a go-to platform for Egyptians looking to buy and sell new and used cars, boasting over 2 million monthly visitors on its website and mobile app.

Haroon Rashid, CEO of Dubizzle Egypt, shared his excitement about this strategic step:

“Dubizzle Group has already built a strong presence in Egypt with our leading platforms dubizzle (general classifieds) and Bayut (real estate portal). Adding Hatla2ee to our portfolio means we can now offer Egyptian consumers the widest range of automotive services with the power of our cutting-edge technology.”

“With 114 million people and a quickly evolving automotive market, Egypt is a key focus for Dubizzle Group’s future growth,” said Imran Ali Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group.

“Egypt’s automotive industry is at an exciting stage, and this acquisition reinforces our commitment to transforming the way Egyptians buy and sell cars. We look forward to working closely with the Hatla2ee team to bring innovation and growth to the sector.”

Samy Swellam, CEO of Hatla2ee also expressed his enthusiasm for this next chapter.

“Hatla2ee has built a strong community of car buyers and sellers over the years. Joining forces with Dubizzle Group opens up new opportunities to enhance our platform, leverage advanced technology, and create an even better experience for users in Egypt. We are excited for what’s to come!”