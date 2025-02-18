Central Macedonia seeks to expands Greek food exports as Dubai advances food security goals

Greek exports to UAE in 2024 totalled nearly 2000 tons of fresh produce and Mediterranean food products

Dubai, UAE: Waterfront Fresh Food Market, the region’s largest fresh food market and a key hub for food trade in the region, is set to welcome an esteemed delegation from Central Macedonia on 16 February 2025. This visit underscores the growing trade relations between Greece and the UAE, with a strong emphasis on the export and distribution of premium Greek food products in Dubai.

Led by senior Greek officials, the delegation will include Mr. Dimitrios Thomopoulos, Minister Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Mr. Branislav (Bane) Prelevic, Vice Governor for Extroversion, Region of Central Macedonia; Mr. George Kefalas, Mr. Vice Governor of Agricultural Economy; Mr. Konstantinos Tertivanidis, General Director for Agricultural Economy & Veterinary; and Mrs. Glykeria Karali, Head of Directorate for Agricultural Economy & Fishery. The visit aims to foster business opportunities between Greek food producers and Dubai’s thriving food and produce sector, further solidifying the emirate’s role as a global food trading hub.

“The UAE remains a key market for Greek food exports, and this initiative presents a unique opportunity to introduce the region’s premium products to a wider audience. By engaging directly with Dubai’s food industry and consumers, we aim to enhance trade ties and promote the rich culinary heritage of Central Macedonia,” said Mr. Branislav (Bane) Prelevic, Vice Governor for Extroversion, Region of Central Macedonia.

As part of the visit, a one-month activation will take place at the Waterfront Market from 15 February to 15 March 2025, offering consumers the opportunity to sample a range of authentic Greek food products. Central Macedonia, the second-largest region in Greece, is a major agricultural and seafood producer, contributing 70% of the country’s tree fruit production, 85% of its rice, and 29% of its fisheries output. Dubai residents and visitors will get an exclusive taste of these renowned products, reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a global culinary destination.

In 2024, the UAE remained an important trading partner for Region of Central Macedonia food exports, receiving nearly 2,000 tons of processed food products and large volumes of fresh produce. Among the top fresh produce exports from Greece were kiwi fruit (236 tons), apples (42 tons), plums (21 tons), cherries (16 tons), and peaches (14 tons), reaffirming Greece’s strong position in supplying high-quality fruits to the UAE.

Processed food exports were equally notable, with Greece shipping around 960 tons of pastries and puff pastries, 420 tons of rice, 360 tons of pasta, 100 tons of fruit purées, and 34 tons of canned fruit to the UAE. Other popular Mediterranean exports included 4 tons of table olives, 2 tons of extra virgin olive oil, and 3 tons of tomato paste, further highlighting Greece’s reputation as a trusted source of premium, health-conscious food products.

“The Waterfront Market is proud to serve as a gateway for international trade, facilitating connections between global food producers and key industry stakeholders in Dubai. The visit from the Central Macedonia delegation reaffirms our commitment to driving economic growth by providing a platform for trade, commerce, and cultural exchange,” said Rashid Al Harmoodi, Senior Director – Property Management, Ithra Dubai.

The visit aligns with Dubai’s ongoing efforts to expand food trade and strengthen international partnerships ahead of Gulfood 2025, the world’s largest annual food and beverage sourcing event.

About the Waterfront Fresh Food Market

The Waterfront Fresh Food Market is Dubai’s premier destination for fresh produce, offering a wide variety of high-quality seafood, meat, poultry, fruits, vegetables, and dried goods sourced locally and internationally. Renowned for its unbeatable prices and exceptional value, the market is a trusted name for consumers and businesses alike.

Operating 24/7 in Deira, the market brings together top-quality traders, offering an unparalleled shopping experience that prioritizes freshness, quality, and affordability. With its unique "sea to plate" concept, Customers can purchase fresh fish, have it cleaned, and enjoy it prepared at the market’s waterside restaurants.

The Waterfront Fresh Food Market also features indoor and outdoor dining options along a scenic promenade with views of Dubai Islands and Infinity Bridge, making it a one-stop destination for food lovers. Dedicated to sustainable and ethical food sourcing practices, the market ensures a responsible and enjoyable experience for all.