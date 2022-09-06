KEY FACTS:

140,000 m2 total Built Up Area

4,000 jobs in Urban Tech

Located in Al Jaddaf Dubai

World’s largest Urban Tech hub

Zero carbon development by URB

Dubai Urban Tech District will become home for the most innovative entrepreneurs; a living laboratory where innovation in urban technology thrives.

Located on the Creekside of Al Jaddaf area in Dubai, the Urban Tech District will create 4000 jobs in green urban tech, education & training. It will also be home to venture capitals to provide the fuel for entrepreneurs, thus empowering a unique collaborative urban tech eco system.

Urban Tech will be at the core of all future cities. The global urban tech market is estimated to be $158 billion dollars, which is expected to grow rapidly in the next decade. Tech-enabled urban developments seek to provide solutions to the challenges created by urbanisation in various areas such as zero-mile food production, food security, affordable & scalable renewable energy, low energy demand water harvesting, zero-waste management, and waste to energy solutions. These are just some of the many challenges our cities our facing.

Baharash Bagherian CEO of URB, the company behind the Urban Tech District said: “Dubai is best positioned to lead the Urban Tech transformation than any other city in the world. The Urban Tech District will be a new global tech hub for urban innovation. With a total of 140,000 square metres of built up area, it will be the world’s largest urban tech district. Thus making Dubai the centre for urban innovation.

The new district will provide facilities for conferences, training, research, seminars, business incubation as well as various amenities. The building will also offset all its embodied carbon emissions from construction & operation. As a net zero carbon district, the development will help to reduce the carbon footprint of its partner businesses, thus enabling a low-carbon workforce.

Innovation will be at the heart of the Urban Tech District. The district will enable the growth of urban-tech solutions at a much larger scale, as well as provide investment opportunities to innovators that are tackling some of the most critical issues related to sustainable cities. The district will provide opportunities for a new breed of innovative companies that require a platform to grow rapidly.

The district will also be home to the urban tech institute, which will foster the next generation of urban tech leaders. The institute will provide opportunities to pilot new innovations based on applied research whilst driving public private partnerships. Thus ultimately it will help accelerate the world’s transition towards sustainable developments.