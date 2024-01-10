New service allows people with non-motor disabilities to book regular taxis instead of specialized taxis

DUBAI - (ACN Newswire) - The Dubai Taxi Co PJSC ("DTC"), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has announced the launch of a new service for people of determination (POD), enabling them to book regular taxis through "DTC App".

Importantly, it includes the option for users to avail of the same 50% discount that is offered with the dedicated service for people of determination. The system is designed to be accessible for holders of the Sanad card for people of determination in Dubai, enabling them to use this service efficiently and electronically.

The new initiative comes in line with DTC's commitment to improving services for people of determination, adhering to the highest international standards in public and transport services.

It also reflects the company's social responsibility and its efforts to introduce smart initiatives that support the government's goals of integrating and empowering people of determination in the community, thereby enhancing their happiness and quality of life.

Innovative proactive services

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Acting Chief Business Transformation Officer at DTC, emphasized that the launch of the new service reflects the company's commitment to continually enhance its services and offer an innovative model of smart and proactive services. "We look forward to enhancing customer satisfaction, particularly among people of determination," Al Meer added.

"DTC has always strived to align its services with the needs of people of determination, in compliance with the highest global standards, and we will continue to do so to provide them with top-tier transportation services and contribute significantly to Dubai's reputation as an inclusive city for people of determination," he further said.

Al Meer noted that there has been a growing demand for DTC's vehicles designed for people of determination. Consequently, the launch of this digital service is part of the company's efforts to expand and streamline the provision of transportation services for this group by leveraging modern and efficient methods. This service enables people of determination, including residents, visitors, and tourists, to access regular taxi services conveniently and swiftly, further enhancing their mobility.

Speed and flexibility

Dubai Taxi Company currently offers the "People of Determination Taxi" service through its smart application, featuring modern vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art amenities to ensure a comfortable and convenient transportation experience. The service guarantees safe and reliable transportation options for people of determination, available round the clock.

Dubai Taxi Co App

The "DTC App" is one of the useful public transport apps in Dubai facilitating residents to book exclusive, safe and comfortable taxis and limousines. The app allows users with multiple taxi and payment options, for instance, direct payment or through the credit card. The Dubai Taxi Co App can be downloaded on Android or iOS.

