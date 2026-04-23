DTC fleet grows to 6,817 vehicles following latest Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) auction

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has acquired another 600 new license taxi plates through the latest auction conducted by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This strategic expansion reinforces DTC’s position as the emirate’s largest taxi operator, increasing its market share to 47%.

With this addition, DTC’s taxi fleet will grow from 6,217 to 6,817 vehicles. With phased introduction of the new vehicles starting July 2026, the structured rollout plan is designed to maintain high levels of operational efficiency and service quality, while meeting the growing demand for mobility services across Dubai.

“The acquisition of 600 new taxi plates is a meaningful step forward for Dubai Taxi Company and reflects our confidence in the continued growth of Dubai’s mobility sector,” said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company. “As demand for transport services rises alongside the emirate’s urban development, we remain focused on scaling our operations to address our customers’ demand. We remain committed to supporting this growth through reliable, high-quality mobility services, and this expansion strengthens our ability to meet increasing demand while creating long-term value for our shareholders and contributing to Dubai’s ambition of building a world-class mobility ecosystem.”

Alfalasi explained that the phased introduction of the new vehicles reflects the company’s strategy to optimise asset utilisation, enhance financial performance, and further elevate service quality, reinforcing its position as the largest taxi operator in Dubai.

This development aligns with the Government of Dubai’s vision and RTA’s strategy to advance a smart and integrated mobility ecosystem, enhance customer experience, and improve the efficiency of transport services. It also supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), by reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leadership in urban services.

About DTC

DTC was recognised as a public joint stock company under Law No. (21) of 2023. The Company is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, operating a fleet of more than 11,000 vehicles, including more than 6,200 taxis. DTC was established in 1994 to operate a fleet of taxis and has since expanded to offer an extensive range of integrated mobility solutions across four key business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses and last mile delivery bike services. DTC is the number one taxi operator by fleet size in Dubai with approximately 47% market share. In 2025, the Company's taxis and limousines completed 53 million trips.