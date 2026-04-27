Mehreen Inderyas, Chairwoman of the Dubai Delivery Business Group: “The emirate’s agile regulatory framework and strong public-private collaboration have enabled rapid response to external disruptions.”

Mehreen Inderyas, Chairwoman of the Dubai Delivery Business Group: “The emirate’s agile regulatory framework and strong public-private collaboration have enabled rapid response to external disruptions.” Shahid Nadeem, Managing Director of Zone Delivery Services: “Dubai’s logistics sector doesn’t just grow; it operates with continuity under stress, which is the real differentiator.”

Manoj Tiwari, Founder and CEO of Express Vulcan Delivery Services: “Dubai’s last-mile ecosystem is already operating at a high level of efficiency. What’s more impressive is its ability to scale.”

Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed Youssef, CEO of R A M Delivery Services: “Dubai’s success comes from strong infrastructure, flexible government regulations, and advanced digital systems.”

Suhail Pirani, Managing Partner of Bolt Delivery Services: “Guided by the unwavering leadership, preparedness, and swift action of the UAE Government, stability and normalcy were never compromised.”

Lloyd Andrew Hayes, Owner and CEO of Speedy Delivery Services: “Real-time alerts, area-specific guidance, and vigilance zones directly helped us deploy riders safely and keep operations running. As a UK investor, moments like these remind me exactly why I built here.”

Shaival Shah, Director of Outsourcing at ADECCO: “Dubai’s ability to sustain uninterrupted delivery operations is underpinned by a highly efficient ecosystem that combines strong government support, advanced infrastructure, and a flexible workforce model.”

Dubai, UAE – Members of the Dubai Delivery Business Group, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, have affirmed that the continuity of delivery and last-mile logistics services in Dubai highlights the emirate's high level of operational resilience and strong competitive advantages.

The members noted that a combination of several factors has enabled the delivery sector to effectively serve rapidly growing demand from both consumers and businesses while maintaining efficient and sustainable operations, despite current global challenges. These include proactive government support, world-class logistics infrastructure, and strong coordination between the public and private sectors.

The business leaders noted that Dubai has cultivated an enabling environment where the delivery sector can thrive through a combination of agile regulations, advanced technology, and strategic investment. They pointed out that this has allowed operators not only to sustain services, but also to scale and innovate, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global leader in logistics and commerce. The close coordination and support provided by Dubai Chamber of Commerce was also highlighted as instrumental in addressing operational needs and fostering a unified response to an evolving market landscape.

A framework for resilience and growth

Mehreen Inderyas, Chairwoman of the Dubai Delivery Business Group, stated that Dubai’s resilience is underpinned by its diversified supply chains, strategic geographic location, and forward-thinking policies. “The emirate’s agile regulatory framework and strong public-private collaboration have enabled rapid response to external disruptions, while advanced digital capabilities have ensured continuity and efficiency across last-mile operations,” she said.

Inderyas noted that despite global uncertainties, the sector remains robust and highly adaptable: “Current capacity is sufficient and supported by ongoing investments in fleet expansion, warehousing, and technology. Looking ahead, the sector is well-positioned to scale further, leveraging innovation and data-driven logistics to meet increasing demand across both consumer and business segments.” She also praised the government’s critical role in mitigating risks by ensuring business continuity and enhancing trade flows, which has solidified Dubai’s position as a reliable global logistics hub.

Designed for continuity

Shahid Nadeem, Managing Director of Zone Delivery Services, explained that the emirate’s resilience has been carefully built over time: “Dubai’s uninterrupted delivery flow is the result of deliberate long-term investment, centralised coordination, and a tech-enabled private sector. The system is designed with redundancy and flexibility, allowing it to absorb shocks while maintaining service levels.”

Nadeem emphasised that efficiency gains through AI, micro-fulfilment, and multi-modal logistics are essential, stating: “The net effect is that Dubai’s logistics sector doesn’t just grow; it operates with continuity under stress, which is the real differentiator.” He also credited the Dubai government with removing operational barriers, reducing regulatory friction through digitisation, and managing disruptions with a rapid, centralised response.

Scaling with excellence

Manoj Tiwari, Founder and CEO of Express Vulcan Delivery Services, highlighted the sector's impressive performance and readiness for the future. “Dubai’s last-mile ecosystem is already operating at a high level of efficiency, driven by strong infrastructure, tech adoption, and a highly competitive operator landscape," Tiwari stated. “What’s more impressive is its ability to scale. Through micro-fulfilment, optimised routing, and data-led demand planning, the sector is well-positioned to meet the growing expectations of both consumers and businesses without compromising speed or reliability.”

He pointed to the enabling environment created by the government, noting: “Key challenges around congestion, compliance, and standardisation have been proactively addressed, allowing operators to focus on execution while maintaining service excellence at scale.”

Continuous investment in technology

Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed Youssef, CEO of R A M Delivery Services, said: “Dubai’s success comes from strong infrastructure, flexible government regulations, and advanced digital systems.” He noted that the adaptiveness of delivery companies allows them to scale operations quickly and maintain smooth service, even during periods of high demand.

Youssef expressed confidence in the delivery sector’s long-term outlook: “The sector currently has strong capacity and is efficiently meeting demand. With continuous investment in technology, fleet expansion, and smart logistics, the sector is well-prepared to handle future growth and increasing order volumes.”

Unwavering dedication

Suhail Pirani, Managing Partner of Bolt Delivery Services, credited the sector’s resilience to the combination of Dubai’s infrastructure, strong local authority support, and the commitment of its workforce. He remarked: “Delivery service being recognised as an essential service industry, which was proven during Covid, has been key.”

Pirani praised the government's role in ensuring stability: “Guided by the unwavering leadership, preparedness, and swift action of the UAE Government, stability and normalcy were never compromised. Because of this strong foundation, essentials kept flowing and life moved forward with confidence. To the unsung heroes and the companies behind them, we see you, and we thank you.”

Investor confidence and operational clarity

Lloyd Andrew Hayes, Owner and CEO of Speedy Delivery Services, emphasised the confidence inspired by Dubai’s leadership, stating: “Our riders never stopped. That confidence comes from Dubai itself – the order, the communication, the infrastructure. As a UK investor, moments like these remind me exactly why I built here.”

Hayes pointed to specific government actions that made a difference: “Real-time alerts, area-specific guidance, and vigilance zones directly helped us deploy riders safely and keep operations running.”

He concluded: “Beyond the crisis, what I value most is the consistency. Licensing, compliance, and workforce frameworks are structured and transparent. That is what keeps me reinvesting here.”

A flexible and efficient ecosystem

Shaival Shah, Director of Outsourcing at ADECCO, praised the workforce model that powers the delivery sector: “Dubai’s ability to sustain uninterrupted delivery operations is underpinned by a highly efficient ecosystem that combines strong government support, advanced infrastructure, and a flexible workforce model,” Shah stated. “As rider supply partners to leading aggregators, we play a critical role in ensuring consistent rider availability to meet dynamic demand.”

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.