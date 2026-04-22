Dubai, UAE: Dubai South, the largest urban master development focused on aviation, logistics, and real estate, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, to support the financial growth of SMEs within Dubai South and facilitate access to a range of banking services.

The MoU was signed by Saif Al-Ali, Director of Licensing and Free Zone Management at Dubai Aviation City Corporation, and Hamad Mohamed Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD.

As part of the MoU, Emirates NBD will support companies through streamlined processes for opening corporate bank accounts, alongside tailored banking solutions designed to meet evolving business needs.

The collaboration will enhance ease of doing business within Dubai South by enabling faster and more efficient access to essential financial services, reinforcing its commitment to a business-friendly environment.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South said: “This strategic collaboration with Emirates NBD reflects our mandate to support entrepreneurs and SMEs at Dubai South by providing an integrated ecosystem that enables business growth, operational efficiency and long-term success. By facilitating seamless access to essential banking services, we are enabling our business community to focus on growth and expansion. We remain focused on delivering an integrated ecosystem that supports our entrepreneurs and aligns with Dubai’s vision to strengthen its position as a global business hub.”

Hamad Mohamed Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said:

“Emirates NBD continues to play a significant role in Dubai and the UAE’s progress in strategic sectors, reflecting its innovation and its role as a leading national bank in driving economic progress. The bank is committed to delivering a truly seamless end-to-end banking experience that complements SMEs and other businesses operating out of Dubai South, and caters to their evolving needs. Ultimately, this partnership directly contributes to Dubai's vision to double its economy by 2033 and solidify its position as one of the top three economic cities globally.”

Dubai South is a master-planned city built around an integrated aviation and logistics ecosystem, anchored by Al Maktoum International Airport and supported by seamless multi-modal connectivity across air, land, and sea, creating a vibrant environment for living, working, and doing business.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9.8 million active customers. As of 31st December 2025, total assets were AED 1.164 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 317 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 787 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.