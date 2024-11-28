Dubai, UAE: Dubai South Properties has announced the sell out of South Living Tower, its luxury apartment development at The Residential District in Dubai South. Construction for the project is already underway, following the appointment of the main contractor in September.

Expected to be completed by Q1 2027, the project will feature 209 spacious units, including studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as special-terraced units, offering a mix of indoor and outdoor living experiences. Project amenities include a swimming pool and deck area, state-of-the-art gymnasium, sauna, a versatile multi-purpose room, a kids’ library, a yoga deck, BBQ area, gazebo seating area, and artistically landscaped elevated gardens offering an oasis of comfort and luxury.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, commented: “Since its launch, the project has garnered huge interest from buyers, driven by the high demand for spacious units at Dubai South, its modern amenities, strategic location, and the immense potential of the area in the years to come. We remain committed to delivering projects that cater to our clients’ preferences while aligning with the government’s vision to attract one million residents to Dubai South upon the completion of Al Maktoum International Airport."

Dubai South has been reinforcing the Residential District with amenities for the comfort and convenience of its tenants. These include public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000 square-foot hypermarket, a mosque; a petrol station; and a public bus route connecting the district to the Expo Metro station. Additionally, a GEMS Founders School at Dubai South, subject to KHDA approvals, opened its doors in August. Currently, The Residential District is home to over 25,000 residents who enjoy its distinctive lifestyle, range of amenities, and several gated residential communities with apartments and townhouses.