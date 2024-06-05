Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai South Properties is announcing the launch of South Living, a luxury apartment project in Dubai South’s Residential District, which sets new standards in premium apartment living. The launch is part of the company’s well-studied approach and its successful track record of developing, selling and delivering large-scale residential projects.

South Living comprises of 209 spacious units including studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as special-terraced units, offering a mix of indoor and outdoor living experiences, to create a new benchmark in lifestyle excellence. This project is designed to cater to the evolving preferences of discerning buyers and investors who do not wish to compromise between luxury and day-today conveniences.

The new development promises an elevated living experience with meticulously crafted finishes and thoughtfully designed amenities. Residents will have access to a host of upscale facilities, including a swimming pool and deck area, state-of-the-art gymnasium, sauna, a versatile multi-purpose room, a kids’ library, a yoga deck, BBQ area, gazebo seating area, and artistically landscaped elevated gardens offering an oasis of comfort and luxury.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “Dubai South is rapidly becoming a key location of choice, attracting increased interest due to its strategic position and comprehensive lifestyle offerings. With the recent Al Maktoum International Airport announcement, we are anticipating interest from savvy investors who will benefit from this opportunity. At Dubai South Properties, we are committed to delivering better returns for our investors and to achieve the government’s vision of accommodating one million residents, once the airport opens.”

“With this new project, we are directly addressing the market demand by introducing a development that will focus on lifestyle amenities that elevate the luxuriousness of the property. Our goal is to meet the diverse needs of our customers and investors, shaping Dubai South as a destination that aligns with their aspirations.” He added.

The Residential District is home to over 25,000 residents who enjoy its distinctive lifestyle, range of amenities, and several gated residential communities with apartments and townhouses. As a master-developer, Dubai South has been reinforcing The Residential District with amenities for the comfort and convenience of the residents, such as public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000 square-foot hypermarket, a mosque and a petrol station. Additionally, construction work for a premium British-curriculum school is underway and registration is set to open soon. The community is also serviced by the RTA public bus network with easy connectivity to the Expo Metro station.