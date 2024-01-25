Dubai, UAE: Merex Investment has invited students from Dubai schools to channel their creativity for a good cause as part of the company’s sustainability programme at its lifestyle destinations – City Walk and The Beach, JBR.

Six leading schools will collaborate with Christine Wilson, a prominent sustainability artist and founder of Dubai-based design studio Peahead.eco, to turn waste and recycled material into captivating works of art that will offer an engaging and educational experience for visitors at Merex Investment’s two lifestyle destinations.

The primary focus of this initiative, which began in November 2023, is to tackle two significant challenges – urban waste and marine pollution. Merex Investment’s efforts also support the UAE's commitment towards a green economy by fostering environmental consciousness and empowering the next generation of eco-conscious leaders.

Young planet protectors from the Innoventures Education schools, including Raffles International School, Raffles World Academy, and the Collegiate International School will be transforming city waste, including fabric, plastic and glass, to create one engaging interactive installation, while students from the Lycée Français International de l'AFLEC will be using the same materials for their own innovative sculpture. Both works will be displayed at City Walk from April 2024.

Sustainability advocates from Innoventure Education’s Dubai International Academy Al Barsha and Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills will be taking on ocean debris, such as plastic, paper and cans, to design one modern geometric sculpture each. Visitors can engage with these installations from April at The Beach, JBR.

Since the launch of the programme, students have received the necessary knowledge and resources to catalyse efforts aimed at confronting urgent global environmental issues.

Wilson, who specialises in creating large-scale interactive art installations and upcycled, functional, collectable editions of fashion accessories, will provide her expertise and lead the students into adding value and aesthetic to collected waste and recycled material. The students will also participate in a bootcamp featuring workshops and interactive sessions to enhance their understanding of recycling and sustainable practices.

Christine Iris Wilson, Artist added: "I am thrilled to be part of this sustainability initiative by Merex Investment where young minds in Dubai will transform waste and learn about sustainable materials creating something meaningful. As an artist, my focus has always been on adding value and aesthetic appeal to materials that would otherwise be discarded. This project allows me to work with students to delve into that creative process and show them that art has the power to convey powerful messages and can educate the public about mindful consumption while still being fun. I hope that, together, we can leave a positive and lasting impact on both the local community and the broader discourse on eco-conscious living.”

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education said: “We are delighted to have our students participate in this innovative programme by Merex Investment. As collaborative team members and caring members of the community, Innoventures Education students were a natural choice to co-create these installations made from enviornmental waste. Through this artistic collaboration, our students will not only garner valuable experience in teamwork and strategic thinking, but will also hopefully contribute to much large national goals of living sustainably and having a positive impact on the planet. We cannot wait to see the exciting outcomes of this collaboration.”

Bertrand Malifarges of Lycée Français International de l'AFLEC said: “We extend our gratitude to Merex Investment for providing our students with this enriching opportunity. Our children are not only creating innovative installations using waste and recycled materials but also becoming agents of positive change. The UAE stands at the forefront of global sustainability endeavours, and we must all play a role in advancing this cause. This initiative perfectly encapsulates our commitment to providing students with an education that goes beyond the classroom so that they can sculpt a brighter more sustainable future for everyone.”

Launched in November 2023, the initiative focused on the collection of material for the artworks in the first few months, followed by the installation build phase with the artist and interactive workshops this year.

For more information, visit www.merexinvestment.com.

Media contact:

Red Havas | merex@redhavasme.com

About Merex Investment

Merex Investment is a progressive asset management company with a mission to transform experiential urban spaces in Dubai. Established as a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Brookfield Asset Management in 2019, the company is dedicated to generating long-term value for Dubai's residents and business community.

At the heart of Merex Investment's vision lies its expansive portfolio of destinations, which play a pivotal role in positioning Dubai as a global epicentre for business and tourism. Through carefully curated offerings customized for each destination and designed with the customer experience in mind, the company aims to foster growth and opportunities for its partners.

Prominent within this portfolio are architecturally innovative lifestyle destinations, including City Walk, The Beach, JBR, and the highly anticipated J1 Beach in Jumeirah 1, which serves as a testament to Merex Investment's pioneering spirit.

Merex Investment is a reliable partner for local entrepreneurs, regional, and global businesses, offering an appealing tenant mix and supporting growth through unique lifestyle spaces. The company strives to deliver the optimal customer experience through an active asset management strategy, implementing continuous positive changes that align with the latest trends and customer preferences.