Dubai, UAE – In a powerful display of market leadership and sales excellence, Provident Estate has officially secured 50% of all ready villa sales in Dubai between May 13 and June 13, 2025. With transactions ranging between AED 4.7 million and AED 6.7 million, this record-setting achievement highlights Provident’s growing dominance in the city’s competitive luxury real estate segment.

At a time when buyer demand is shifting toward high-quality, move-in-ready homes, Provident has demonstrated a remarkable ability to match clients with the right properties—quickly, strategically, and at scale. The data is clear: out of every 2ready villas sold in Dubai during this period, 1 was sold by Provident.

“This isn’t just a sales figure—it’s a statement,” said Laura Adams Secondary Sales Director of Provident Estate. “It reflects the confidence our clients place in us, the quality of our relationships with developers and homeowners, and the deep market expertise our team brings to every transaction.”

With over 400 agents, Provident’s approach to sales is driven by market intelligence, cutting-edge tech tools, and human insight. The firm’s structure is built around delivering results fast—without compromising on service, integrity, or transparency.

This milestone comes amid a surge in villa demand in Dubai, particularly among both local and international buyers seeking privacy, space, and long-term investment value. By capitalizing on this trend and leveraging its vast ready villa inventory, Provident was able to outperform hundreds of other brokerages—accounting for half the market in just 30 days.

The accomplishment follows a strong first half of the year for Provident, with highlights including:

Exclusive launches with top-tier developers

Major bulk deals across key master communities

Record-high individual agent performances

New office expansions and recruitment initiatives

“What makes this achievement even more exciting is that it's just the beginning,” said Laura Adams Secondary Sales Director at Provident. “With the momentum we’ve built, our team is already setting sights on exceeding this benchmark in the months to come.”

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

