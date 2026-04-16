Dubai: Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the UAE’s leading insurance companies, held its General Assembly Meeting today, chaired by Mr. Sultan Ahmad Al Habtoor.

Sultan Al Habtoor Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at DNI said that the company has maintained a strong financial position and reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to delivering sustainable long-term value to shareholders, while thanking them for their continued support and engagement on behalf of H.E Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Chairman of the Board of Directors at DNI, as read by the Acting CEO,

The Board approved a 15% cash dividend to shareholders, amounting to AED 17.325 million.

DNI reported strong profitability for 2025, with insurance revenue increasing to AED 560.5 million, compared to AED 469.1 million in 2024 reflecting disciplined underwriting, prudent reserving practices, and sound investment management.

A message from H.E Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor stated: “We are delighted to report another year of strong underwriting performance and excellent profitability in 2025, with insurance revenue growing significantly to AED 560.5 million, up from AED 469.1 million in 2024. The company delivered a robust total profit after tax of AED 53.6 million, underpinned by a healthy insurance margin and strong investment performance.

Our investment portfolio saw substantial growth, reaching AED 1,182.6 million as at 31 December 2025, compared to AED 932.6 million in the previous year. Total assets remained solid at AED 1,677.5 million, while shareholders’ equity strengthened considerably to AED 950.9 million, up from AED 803.1 million in 2024, reflecting the company’s continued financial resilience and disciplined growth.

The company continues to maintain a strong solvency position in line with regulatory requirements. In light of this performance, the Board is pleased to recommend a cash dividend of 15% of the paid-up capital, equivalent to AED 17.325 million, reaffirming our commitment to delivering sustainable and attractive returns to shareholders while maintaining a strong capital base.”

Adding to this, Charbel Yazbeck, Acting Chief Executive Officer at DNI, said:

“We are pleased with the company’s strong performance and the results achieved in 2025, reflecting our continued focus on delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders. The year was another dynamic period for the UAE insurance industry, marked by evolving market conditions, regulatory developments, and increased competition. However, the resilience of the UAE economy continued to provide a strong foundation for the sector.

DNI remains focused on delivering sustainable value while maintaining underwriting discipline, operational excellence, and high standards of customer service. We remain anchored in our strategic priorities: sustainable growth, customer-centric innovation, and prudent risk management.”

Concluding, Sultan Al Habtoor said: “We extend our sincere appreciation to our shareholders for their continued confidence, to our valued customers and business partners for their trust, to the regulators for their guidance, and to our employees for their dedication and hard work. Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about the UAE insurance market and will continue to focus on sustainable growth by enhancing underwriting profitability, strengthening digital capabilities, and expanding strategic partnerships.”

About DNI

One of the leading Insurance Companies in UAE, Dubai National Insurance (DNI), has been operating since 1991 with branches in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates compared to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

DNI is engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Website: www.dni.ae