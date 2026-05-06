Almarai Company has signed an agreement with the Charitable Association for Rheumatism Patients to provide essential medications for children diagnosed with rheumatism. The agreement is designed to help improve the health of affected children, strengthen their quality of life, and reduce the complications that arise when access to essential medical care is limited.

The signing took place at the Charitable Association for Rheumatism Patients in Riyadh. The partnership will run for a full year, directing support to children with limited access to long-term treatment. Through this initiative, children will continue receiving the medications they rely on, support that helps improve their health, enhances their daily lives, and reduces the risk of complications over time.

Rheumatism is a chronic condition that can limit mobility and overall quality of life when its symptoms and complications are not properly managed. With a strong belief in the private sector’s role in driving sustainable social impact, Almarai launched this initiative in partnership with the Association to ensure that support reaches the children who need it most.

The agreement comes in line Almarai’s efforts and initiatives aiming to improve well being of children. Healthcare remains one of the company’s priority areas within its social responsibility programs, alongside several other key developmental fields.