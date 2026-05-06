Dubai,The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office has announced the launch of the “Digital Talents in Sharjah” initiative, in strategic partnership with the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah, and in collaboration with leading global technology companies, including Google, Oracle, upGrad and Microsoft.

The initiative aims to develop digital skills and bridge the gap between academic outcomes and the evolving requirements of the job market by providing hands-on training and professional qualification opportunities for students and graduates. It seeks to nurture talent, build capabilities, and prepare a digitally empowered generation equipped with the knowledge tools needed to actively contribute to the knowledge economy and drive innovation across vital sectors.

The launch was witnessed by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and signed by Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, and Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah.

Spanning two years, the initiative represents an advanced model of collaboration between government entities, academic institutions, and technology companies, contributing to the development of an integrated ecosystem for preparing national talent in artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies.

Saqr binghalib, Executive Director of the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, affirmed that the “Digital Talents in Sharjah” initiative reflects the UAE Government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s global leadership in artificial intelligence and advanced technology by investing in human capital and fostering talent, in line with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

He stated that the initiative will play a key role in equipping students and graduates with applied digital skills, aligning educational outcomes with labor market demands, and supporting the preparation of a generation capable of leading digital transformation, advancing sustainable development, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and the knowledge economy.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Professor Dr. Esameldin Agami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, noted that this partnership aligns with the university’s mission to prepare graduates who are capable of effectively integrating into the modern workforce market, rather than merely holding an academic degree.

He added: “Aligning educational outcomes with the evolving demands of the digital economy requires more than curricula alone, it calls for strong, strategic collaboration with leading global technology companies that are shaping this landscape. This initiative, through accredited, hands-on training in advanced artificial intelligence under the guidance of world-class firms, provides a high-impact learning experience and meaningful added value that is best achieved through this level of integration and partnership.”

Professor Dr. Esameldin Agami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah concluded by affirming that the University of Sharjah will continue to strengthen this tripartite model that brings together government, academia, and the private sector, as it is the strongest model capable of producing national talent that can compete and lead in this field on a global level.

Amr Aljundi, General Manager and Vice President for Customer Success Services at Oracle for the Middle East and Africa, praised Oracle’s partnership with the AI Office, highlighting its role in empowering university students in Sharjah with the technical and digital skills required for the future job market. He noted that the initiative reflects Oracle’s commitment to building a promising generation of national talent capable of leading digital transformation, adopting future technologies, and supporting the UAE’s vision of a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

Caroline Mutepfa, AI Skills Director, Microsoft Elevate stated that stated that through this partnership, the Microsoft Elevate initiative aims to prepare students for an AI-powered future by providing the education sector with practical tools, guidance, and governance frameworks to ensure safe and effective use of artificial intelligence in learning environments.

Caroline Mutepfa added that Microsoft Elevate will further strengthen this partnership by advancing an AI-first education ecosystem, in collaboration with education leaders, accelerating institutional innovation, and providing access to the latest Copilot resources and upskilling program, enabling personalised learning experiences and boosting students’ confidence to succeed in their careers.

The initiative focuses on equipping students and graduates with applied knowledge and future-ready skills by designing and delivering specialized program centered on practical applications of artificial intelligence, along with certifications from participating technology companies.

In this context, Google will deliver specialised training workshops in artificial intelligence, covering applications of Google Gemini and its role in marketing, business management, and idea generation. This aligns with the “AI for All” initiative launched by Google in partnership with the AI Office to expand access to AI capabilities across society.

The initiative will also focus on developing participants’ skills in data analysis, smart solution development, and innovative thinking through training program delivered by industry experts and practitioners, contributing to enhanced institutional performance and supporting the UAE’s direction towards adopting advanced technologies in line with global standards.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which places human development at the forefront of its priorities, and reflects the UAE’s vision of empowering youth as a key driver of the digital economy by equipping them with skills and capabilities to actively contribute to building a future driven by advanced technologies.