Dubai United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality announced its preparations for the Eid Al-Adha holiday through several equipment, service, and control procedures, technical work programs, and plans, as well as intensification of supervisory and field efforts on maintaining public hygiene and waste management. In addition to 747 machines and vehicles prepared to carry out routine field programs, support, and emergency programs around-the-clock while conducting inspections on public hygiene facilities, the Municipality allocated over 3,000 supervisors and cleaners from its workers and the private sector.



Eng. Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Acting Director of Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “All of Dubai Municipality's field crews have been placed on alert to preserve the cleanliness of streets, public spaces, neighborhoods, and beaches. As part of Dubai Municipality's aim to manage waste operations and provide integrated and effective municipal services 24/7 to preserve the city's cleanliness, sustainability, and aesthetic appearance in a way that ensures a safe and secure holiday for all residents and visitors in the Emirate of Dubai, it has prepared operational plans required for all emergency cases that ensure rapid response to notifications while securing work requirements of human and mechanical resources”.



“In addition to distributing 45 extra waste bins to handle emergency situations and the requirements of the most populated areas, Dubai Municipality has provided 2,320 of its cleaners and 426 workers from the private sector under the supervision of 250 supervisors and monitors, equipped with tools and equipment that will cover all parts of the emirate. In order to complete tasks as quickly and efficiently as possible during the first days of Eid Al-Adha, the teams will work in four shifts, taking into consideration the banned working hours exposed to sun from 12.30 pm to 3 pm. Furthermore, they will monitor the work of private sector firms that have contracts with the municipality and are experts in cleaning, transporting, sorting, and recycling waste, moving abandoned vehicles, and cleaning public hygiene facilities”. Safar added.



Beach Cleaning Team

During the Eid vacation, Dubai Municipality has assigned a special team to keep an eye on the beaches and water canals’ cleanliness across the Emirate of Dubai. The team will clean 13 km of water channels and more than 19 km of public beaches with the help of 97 cleaners, 14 field supervisors working three shifts, and 15 vehicles. Additionally, the Municipality assigned a team of 52 cleaners and eight supervisors to work three shifts per day to clean 2,400 kilometers of main roads. Likewise, it has completed cleaning all the 10 prayer areas in the Emirate for Eid.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com