Morocco takes home its first ever Grand Prix, winning the Grand Prix for Good

Dubai Lynx, MENA’s leading platform for creative excellence and effectiveness, has revealed this year’s winners at the Awards Ceremony tonight.

Saudi Arabia wins five Grands Prix, their highest ever received at Dubai Lynx, including four Grands Prix for ‘ProtectTasbih’, for Saudia, entered by Leo Burnett, Jeddah.

‘Rumble’ for General Entertainment Authority entered by Accenture Song, Dubai, United Arab Emirates took home seven Lynx Awards, including Grands Prix in the Film and Film Craft Lynx. Notable winners also include VML, Casablanca, which was awarded Morocco’s first ever Grand Prix, taking home the Grand Prix for Good.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS & Dubai Lynx, said: “Congratulations to our 2024 winners for setting the creative benchmark in MENA for another year. Yesterday’s Festival was a fantastic day bringing MENA’s creative community together to network, learn and be inspired by the rich mix of speakers and champions for creativity in the region. I’d like to thank our Jurors for all their hard work and dedication in setting the benchmark for creative excellence across the region.”

Ian Fairservice, Vice Chairman, Dubai Lynx, added, “This year’s winners really showcase the level of excellence coming from the region. A huge congratulations to all our winners, Special Award winners and Young Lynx Competition winners. The insights and trends from this year’s work will be explored in the Dubai Lynx Creativity Report, providing the official rankings for this year’s top performing Networks, Agencies and Companies from across the region, published on 20 March.”

This year’s Grand Prix winners are:

Brand Experience & Activation

From 166 entries received, 15 were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver & 7 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘ProtectTasbih’, for Saudia, by Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia / Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Creative Commerce

From 51 entries received, 5 were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver & 1 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘I See Coke’, for The Coca-Cola Company, by VML, Dubai, United Arab Emirates / VML, New York City, United States of America

Creative Effectiveness

From 35 entries received, 5 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver & 2 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘The Hidden Room’, for Home Box, by Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Creative Strategy

From 59 entries received, 6 were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver & 2 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Superstar Ravi’, for Adidas, by Havas Middle East / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Design

From 69 entries received, 8 were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver & 4 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘ProtectTasbih’, for Saudia, by Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia / Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Digital

From 84 entries received, 7 were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver & 3 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘I See Coke’, for The Coca-Cola Company, by VML, Dubai, United Arab Emirates / VML, New York City, United States of America

Direct

From 130 entries received, 14 were awarded: 2 Gold, 4 Silver & 7 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘ProtectTasbih’, for Saudia, by Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia / Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Entertainment

From 87 entries received, 9 were awarded: 1 Gold, 3 Silver & 4 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Unauthorized Trip’, for Saudi Tourism Authority, by ‿ AND US, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Film

From 139 entries received, 10 were awarded: 2 Gold, 3 Silver & 4 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Rumble’, for General Entertainment Authority, by Accenture Song, Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Droga5, Part of Accenture Song, New York City, United States of America

Film Craft

From 157 entries received, 14 were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver & 6 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Rumble’, for General Entertainment Authority, by Accenture Song, Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Droga5, Part of Accenture Song, New York City, United States of America

Glass: The Award for Change

From 11 entries received, 3 were awarded: 2 Gold and the Grand Prix that went to ‘The Female Field’, for Adidas, by Havas Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Grand Prix for Good

The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to ‘Out of Home’, for Jood, by VML / Wunderman Thompson, Casablanca, Morocco

Healthcare

From 68 entries received, 6 were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver & 2 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘The Protective Rhymes’, for Anghami, by Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Industry Craft

From 87 entries received, 7 were awarded: 3 Silver & 3 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Maqroo - The First Arabic Dyslexic Font’, for Omantel, by Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Integrated

From 27 entries received, 3 were awarded: 1 Gold & 1 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Battle of the Baddest - Integrated’, for General Entertainment Authority, by Accenture Song, Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Droga5, Part of Accenture Song, New York City, United States of America / Droga5, Part of Accenture Song, Tokyo, Japan

Media

From 127 entries received, 12 were awarded: 2 Gold, 4 Silver & 5 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Frequencies of Peace’, for Babyshop, by FP7 McCann, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Outdoor

From 116 entries received, 8 were awarded: 2 Gold, 2 Silver & 3 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘The Lost Camel’, for Emirates Development Bank, by LivingRoom Communication, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

PR

From 82 entries received, 7 were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver & 3 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘ProtectTasbih’, for Saudia, by Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia / Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Print & Publishing

From 43 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver & 1 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Plant Espresso’, ‘Planet Roast’, ‘Planet Ethiopia’, for Boon, by Grey, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Radio & Audio

From 50 entries received, 5 were awarded: 2 Gold, 1 Silver & 1 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘I See Coke’, for The Coca-Cola Company, by VML, Dubai, United Arab Emirates / VML, New York City, United States of America

Social & Influencer

From 88 entries received, 7 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver & 4 Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Birthmark Stories’, for Hungerstation, by VML / Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Dubai Lynx Special Awards were given as follows:

Network of the Year

1. Leo Burnett

2. Saatchi & Saatchi

3. BBDO Worldwide

Media Network of the Year

1. Initiative

2. Mediacom

3. Starcom

MENA Agency of the Year

1. Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2. Impact BBDO, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. Saatchi & Saatchi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Independent Agency of the Year

1. Serviceplan Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2. ‿ AND US, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. Bigtime Creative Shop, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Lynx Palm Award

1. Good People Films, Egypt

2. Prodigious, United Arab Emirates

3. Dejavu, United Arab Emirates

Young Lynx Integrated Competition winners are as follows:

Gold

‘Waste No Words’ Ananya Talwar & Benjamin Kirby VML Dubai

Silver

‘Learn Greenwash-en-ese’

Mahmoud Gahallah & Zainab Yasseen

M&C Saatchi

Bronze

‘Free The Green’

Daniela Romero Aguirre & Ayman Shehade

TBWA/RAAD

The Dubai Lynx Creativity Report will be released on Wednesday 20 March, which shines a light on the best creativity across MENA, as selected by Dubai Lynx Juries. The Report will feature interviews with winners about how the work was created, exclusive insights from the Jury room, trends and themes that have emerged from the 2024 Awards, along with the annual rankings for this year’s top performing Networks, Agencies and Companies in the region. All results can be found at https://www.lovethework.com/work-awards/awards/dubai-lynx.

