Dubai, UAE – Dubai Investments reported profit before tax of AED 185.06 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, compared to AED 184.89 million during the same period last year. Profit after tax stood at AED 168.97 million, up from AED 167.18 million in the corresponding period last year.

Dubai Investments delivered a stable performance in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the resilience of its diversified portfolio and the strength of its core operating segments. The Group’s performance was supported by consistent recurring income from its ground‑rent infrastructure platform and other income-generating assets, alongside the steady contribution of its core business verticals. The property segment which includes the ground-rent infrastructure platform remained a key driver, underpinned by stable occupancy levels and recurring income streams, while the Group’s manufacturing and contracting businesses continued to perform steadily.

As of March 31, 2026, total assets grew to AED 23.43 billion, compared to AED 23.28 billion as at 31 December 2025, while total equity increased to AED 15.39 billion, compared to AED 15.22 billion as at 31 December 2025, reflecting the continued strength of the Group’s asset base and its focus on long-term value creation.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, commented, “The Group’s performance in the first quarter reflects the underlying strength and balance of its business model, which continues to support consistent outcomes despite varying market conditions. Dubai Investments has maintained a disciplined approach to asset allocation, with a strong focus on income visibility and operational continuity across its core sectors. This approach enables the Group to absorb market fluctuations while sustaining performance, supported by a well-established base of recurring revenues and a diversified mix of assets that continues to deliver across cycles.’’

Outlook

Building on its performance in the first quarter, Dubai Investments remains focused on advancing growth across its core sectors, supported by disciplined execution and a diversified portfolio of businesses. In the real estate sector, the Group continues to progress its developments in line with planned execution schedules. Construction is advancing across key projects, including Danah Bay on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, Violet Tower in Jumeirah Village Circle and Asayel Avenue at Mirdif Hills, with handover activities underway across completed components and further deliveries expected in line with planned timelines.

Beyond real estate, Dubai Investments continues to strengthen its portfolio across income-generating assets, including healthcare, education and financial investments, aligned with its focus on resilient, demand-driven sectors. Its manufacturing platform also remains an integral contributor, supporting construction and infrastructure activity across key markets. Supported by the resilience of the UAE economy and its strong financial position, Dubai Investments remains well-positioned to navigate evolving market conditions while maintaining its focus on sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,724 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than Dhs. 23.28 billion, the Group applies insight and experience

to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit – www.dubaiinvestments.com

For more information contact:

Mohammed Al Shamsi

Manager – Investor Relations

Dubai Investments PJSC

Email: mohammed.alshamsi@dubaiinvestments.com