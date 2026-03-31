Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investments breaks ground on Al Vista, its landmark mixed‑use development in Meydan Horizon.

Developed through its wholly‑owned real estate subsidiary, Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), Al Vista is a large‑scale mixed‑use development comprising residential, commercial and retail components within a unified masterplan.

The ground‑breaking ceremony was held in the presence of Khalid bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments, Obaid Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investment Real Estate along with other senior representatives and the contractor for the project.

As part of the milestone, DIR also signed the main construction contract with JV Hourie Paramount appointing the contractor to deliver the project in line with the approved execution plan.

Commenting on the ground-breaking, Obaid Salami, General Manager of Dubai Investment Real Estate, said: “Al Vista represents an important addition to DIR’s portfolio and reflects a disciplined approach to development, anchored in quality, execution certainty and long‑term value creation. With main construction now underway, DIR is committed to delivering well‑planned, high‑quality developments in key growth locations across Dubai, positioning Al Vista to emerge as a defining mixed‑use destination upon completion.”

Located within Meydan Horizon, one of Dubai’s most sought‑after mixed‑use districts, Al Vista comprises a 39‑storey residential tower featuring 312 apartments, including one‑, two‑ and three‑bedroom units, alongside a 19‑storey commercial tower offering approximately 120,000 sq. ft. of shell‑and‑core office space, complemented by integrated retail components. The development is designed to support a connected urban environment, with a comprehensive range of lifestyle and recreational amenities serving both residents and commercial occupiers.

Construction is advancing as scheduled, with planned completion targeted for Q1 2028.

Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,805 shareholders, a paid-up capital of AED 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 23.6 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .

About Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR) Dubai Investment Real Estate Company [DIRC] is a leading real estate and property developer with proven track record of delivering high quality, residential, commercial and industrial assets. A subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, DIRC was established in 2006 with a mandate to build a portfolio of developments and assets that offer long-term investment in the UAE real estate market. DIRC owns land banks at strategic locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah for future developments. The Company is selective in developing its real estate projects in accordance with the market requirements and demands. To know more visit – www.dirc.ae.

For more information contact:

Mohammed Al Shamsi

Manager – Investor Relations

Dubai Investments PJSC

Tel: +971 4 8122471

Email: mohammed.alshamsi@dubaiinvestments.com