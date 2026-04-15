Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investments has published its 2025 Sustainability (ESG) Report, setting out measurable environmental, social and governance outcomes delivered through targeted initiatives across its diversified operations, building on the Group’s long‑term growth and portfolio evolution.

Titled “Creating Impact through Innovation: 30 Years of Growth & Resilience,” the 2025 report provides an expanded view of sustainability performance across 12 wholly owned subsidiaries, spanning the Group’s real estate, building material, manufacturing, healthcare, and services sectors.

The report has been prepared in line with recognised international and local sustainability frameworks, including the GRI Standards and DFM ESG Indicators, ensuring alignment with regulatory expectations, national sustainability agendas and the Group’s long‑term value creation priorities.

“At the foundation of this progress lies strong corporate governance, which continues to guide the Group’s sustainability agenda. The Group places strong emphasis on governance, oversight and continuous learning. Over the years, Dubai Investments has enhanced ESG disclosures, strengthened internal processes and aligned approach with national priorities such as We the UAE 2031, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the UAE Clean Energy Strategy 2050. By combining strong governance, innovation and responsible investment, Dubai Investments remains committed to creating lasting value while contributing positively to the communities and economies in which it operates,” said Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments.

Dubai Investments continued to align strategic growth with environmental responsibility in 2025, driving measurable progress in renewable energy adoption, energy efficiency and emissions management across subsidiaries.

Renewable energy generation reached 10,438 GJ (gigajoules), supported by contributions from entities such as Al Mujama, a RERA‑approved owners association and community management company and Emirates Glass, a leading manufacturer of high‑performance architectural glass. At the operational level, Emirates Extrusion Factory, a leading manufacturer of aluminium extrusion solutions for architectural and industrial applications, advanced energy efficiency through the installation of 20 solar‑powered lighting units across key areas of its facility. Equipped with battery backup, the system reduces grid electricity consumption during evening operations while enhancing on‑site safety and visibility, demonstrating a practical approach to integrating renewable energy solutions.

Complementing these initiatives, Saudi American Glass, a leading producer of processed flat architectural glass, and Emirates Extrusion Factory, a manufacturer of aluminium extrusion solutions for architectural and industrial applications, strengthened emissions management and energy efficiency through preventive maintenance programmes, real‑time equipment monitoring, optimised operating schedules and enhanced furnace and production controls.

At the Group level, the completion of a greenhouse gas inventory during the year provided the foundation for a structured decarbonisation roadmap, aligned with national climate ambitions.

Water consumption reduced by 6.6% compared to the previous year, reflecting ongoing efforts to optimise water use across subsidiaries. At Dubai Investment Park, the UAE’s leading fully integrated, self‑sustaining business and residential community, 17.6 million m³ of wastewater was treated through its wastewater treatment facility, generating over 16.6 million m³ of treated water for landscaping. Complementing these efforts, DIP reported a waste recycling rate of 21%, strengthening its focus on material recovery and circular waste management practices.

Dubai Investments further enhanced its green footprint by planting 1,200 trees, including 100 Ghaf trees and 1,150 Conocarpus plantations, contributing to local biodiversity and landscape development.

On the social front, Dubai Investments continued to strengthen an inclusive, skilled, and empowered workforce. During 2025, the Group delivered over 27,270 hours of training, spanning leadership development, technical capability building and 500 hours of sustainability‑focused training, supporting long‑term skills development across its diversified operations. Emiratisation continued to progress with 83 Emirati employees in the workforce, while health and safety remained a cornerstone, underpinned by 100% occupational health and safety management system coverage and zero employee and contractor fatalities reported during the year.

Beyond the workplace, the Group reinforced its commitment to community wellbeing through initiatives focused on education, health, environmental sustainability and humanitarian support. Programmes included blood donation and vaccination drives, employee health check‑ups, awareness campaigns and tree plantation initiatives, with employees contributing 460 volunteering hours during the year, reflecting a practical and sustained approach to social and environmental responsibility.

The full Dubai Investments Sustainability Report 2025 is available at: Link

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Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,724 shareholders, a paid-up capital of AED 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 23.3 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .

For more information contact:

Mohammed Al Shamsi

Manager – Investor Relations

Dubai Investments PJSC

Email: mohammed.alshamsi@dubaiinvestments.com