Dubai, UAE: The organising committee of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship has announced the date for the 2024 edition of the event.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the event will be hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre on 22nd, 23rd & 24th March.

The announcement came at a judges selection draw held at DWTC, attended by Mr. Qusai Obaidalla, DIAHC Director & Board Member, Mr. Khalid Alhammadi, SVP DXB Live DWTC, Mr. Abdullah Lootah, Assistant VP Production & Delivery DXB Live DWTC, Mr. Rashed Alabbar, Director Operations DXB Live DWTC, and Mr. Adel Alfalasi, DIAHC Executive Manager

Celebrating its twenty-first edition, the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious horse competitions, making it a must-attend event for the biggest and most well-respected owners of Arabian horses and elite stables, and featuring a total prize purse of US$4 million in 2024.

The Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre will host the championship's events in Zabeel Halls 4, 5, and 6 over three days, and will be open to the public free of charge.

Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, this year’s event will feature a distinct aura of heritage and tradition, allowing horse enthusiasts, sports enthusiasts, and families to enjoy special Ramadan evenings filled with fun activities for visitors of all ages.

The Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship showcases the beauty of Arabian horses, one of the oldest and most distinguished global horse breeds thanks to centuries of careful breeding and expert equestrian stewardship.

The show’s 10 judges, and two reserve judges, were selected by a raffle draw from a pool of 18 highly experienced judges. All of the invitees have participated in judging panels at a previous edition of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship.

The draw selected Gianmarco Argano and Cristian Moschini from Italy, Nikolaus Jung and Claudia Darrius from Germany, Eric Gear from France, Christine Jamar from Belgium, Renata Schibler from Switzerland, Ali Mohamed Al-Sharawi from Egypt, Eliys Ebrahim Faraj from Bahrain, and Joe Polo from the United States of America. The draw also selected the reserve judges: Marianne Tengstedt from Denmark, and Urs Aeschebacher from Switzerland.

Registration for horse owners and stables to enrol their horses in the championship will be open later this month.