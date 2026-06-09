Dubai Insurance has secured the 10th position globally and ranked 2nd in the Arab world in the inaugural TIME Global Growth Leaders 2026 ranking. Published by TIME Magazine in partnership with Statista, a leading global data and business intelligence platform, the prestigious list highlights the world’s most dynamic and resilient public companies.

The ranking evaluates more than 1,000 publicly listed companies worldwide based on three equally weighted pillars: sustained revenue growth, financial stability, and stock market performance over a five-year period. Dubai Insurance's top-ten global placement underscores the company's robust financial fundamentals, agile business model, and its ability to deliver sustainable long-term value within a competitive economic landscape.

TIME Magazine, one of the world's most trusted media brands, collaborated with Statista to conduct a rigorous independent evaluation. The methodology incorporates internationally recognized indicators, such as the Piotroski F-Score for financial health and the Altman Z-Score for credit-strength, alongside strict revenue growth and shareholder return metrics.

Commenting on the achievement, Abdellatif Abuqurah, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Insurance, said: "Being recognized among the world's top ten growth leaders and second in the Arab world is a proud milestone for Dubai Insurance. This achievement is a reflection of the collective efforts of our team and our commitment to operational excellence. As the insurance sector undergoes significant transformation driven by digitalization, we remain focused on investing in technology and developing future-ready solutions that contribute to the UAE's vision for sustainable economic growth."

The recognition reflects the broader strength of the UAE's economic environment, which continues to foster global innovation and commercial growth. Over the past several years, Dubai Insurance has expanded its digital insurance services and emerging risk management frameworks to successfully anticipate market shifts and maintain its high-growth trajectory.

About Dubai Insurance

Dubai Insurance is one of the UAE’s leading insurance providers, offering a comprehensive range of insurance solutions to individuals and corporates. With a strong focus on innovation, governance, and customer trust, the company continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of insurance in the UAE.

For further information on Dubai Insurance please visit www.dubins.ae.

Media Enquiries – PAZ Marketing Management UAE

Kristie Templa – PR Manager | kristie@pazmarketing.com

Jacky Hisita – PR Operations | jacky@pazmarketing.com