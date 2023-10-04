F&B among six strategic sectors that have attracted innovative industry champions to Dubai Industrial City in 2023

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Industrial City, a member of TECOM Group PJSC and one of the largest industrial ecosystems in the region, will highlight advanced food manufacturing in Dubai and the UAE’s food security agenda at Anuga 2023, a leading F&B trade fair to be held in Cologne, Germany, on 7-11 October.

Dubai Industrial City will join Dubai Industries & Exports (Dubai IE) at the exhibition to showcase Dubai’s and the UAE’s enduring efforts towards nurturing food security as a measure to enhance socioeconomic and environmental sustainability. The UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 aims to implement resilient agricultural practices that increase productivity and production, and food security also features on the agenda for the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP 28) to be held in Dubai this November.

The F&B zone spreads over 23 million square feet and is one of the six strategic sectors located within Dubai Industrial City. Since its establishment in 2004, the sector-specific zone become the home of more than 100 customers including multinational corporations and start-ups, as well as 67 operational factories. With an intelligent, sector-focused masterplan that encourages collaboration and waste reduction to raise manufacturing efficiencies, the district counts global and regional F&B industry heavyweights like ASMAK, Patchi, Al Barakah Dates, and Barakat Quality Plus among its customers.

Dubai Industrial City is a strategic enabler of key national programmes dedicated to advancing food security and its efforts are in alignment with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, ‘Make it in the Emirates’, and ‘Operation 300bn’ strategies to grow the manufacturing sector in Dubai and the UAE.

Commenting on Dubai Industrial City’s participation in Anuga 2023, Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC, said: “Effective cooperation among industry, governments, and society is pivotal to encourage the sustainable agribusiness and climate-conscious industrial practices needed to raise the global F&B sector's resilience. As global climate discussions pick up pace ahead of COP 28, it must be remembered that bolstering food security efforts is intrinsically linked to both environmental and socioeconomic sustainability.

“This connection is most apparent in ecosystems like Dubai Industrial City that encourage cross-pollination between the F&B, agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. By combining world-class physical infrastructure with value-added regulatory support and peer networks, our district is championing innovation that benefits the global population both now and in the future. We invite regional and international audiences at Anuga 2023 to explore how they can participate in our collaborative ecosystem to fortify the global movement towards enhanced food security.”

Elevating nutrition security

Dubai Industrial City has continued to attract innovative F&B industry leaders in 2023, and the Middle East’s first 100% plant-based meat factory opened at the district in March. The THRYVE factory by The IFFCO Group, one of the UAE’s largest food manufacturers, supports the UAE’s Vision 2051 initiative to bolster food security.

That same month, Silver Line Gate Group also announced a US$54 million manufacturing, warehousing, and corporate offices facility spanning 1.37 million sq.ft. at the district. The milk powder manufacturer plans to serve customers in the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia upon the launch of its Dubai Industrial City hub in 2025.

Food security and sustainability are notable areas of focus for Dubai Industrial City, which entered a strategic partnership with the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in May 2023 to support the National Food Security Strategy 2051. Signed during the launch of Dubai Industrial City’s ‘Make Brilliance’ awareness campaign, the MOCCAE agreement includes both entities jointly promoting the adoption of advanced technology to strengthen the local food production sector.

Anuga will be held at the Koelnmesse Fair Grounds in Cologne, Germany on 7-11 October 2023.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

