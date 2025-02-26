It champions responsible consumption and a circular economy, repurposing new inventory items from across Dubai Holding and partners into gifts for those in need.

Last year’s inaugural initiative transformed more than 120,000 items valued at more than AED 7 million, reaching more than 10,500 individuals in Dubai.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in 34 countries, announced the return of Gift It Forward this Ramadan. A philanthropic initiative in partnership with the Community Development Authority (CDA) and DHL Global Forwarding, Gift It Forward unites partners across Dubai’s public and private sectors to transform new inventory items to be donated to low-income beneficiaries across Dubai.

The 2025 edition will repurpose and gift a larger volume of inventory, building on last year’s initiative, which successfully delivered 120,000 items valued at over AED 7 million to more than 10,500 individuals across Dubai. The initiative commences with the Holy Month, cementing itself within Dubai Holding’s philanthropy programme and aligns with the UAE’s 2025 Year of Community.

Gift It Forward combines the spirit of giving with Dubai Holding’s Sustainability Strategy, promoting responsible consumption and production, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12. By sourcing and repurposing new inventory items from across the Group’s portfolio companies and contributing partners, the initiative advances the circular economy by transforming existing inventory into valuable products for those in need. The inventory includes personal care items, clothing, accessories, homeware and toys. Along with enriching the lives of beneficiaries, last year’s edition successfully diverted more than 30 tonnes of materials from potentially ending up in landfills.

To create a more immersive experience for beneficiaries, Dubai Holding will introduce a vibrant marketplace where individuals can curate the gifts based on their needs.

“Gift It Forward is a powerful model of how collective action can create positive change within our communities,” Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer, Dubai Holding, said. “As much a vehicle to uplift those in need, this initiative promotes a fundamental mindset shift in how we approach our consumption habits as businesses and individuals. Gift It Forward harnesses the collective force of our diverse portfolio by promoting a culture of volunteering and advancing our Group’s commitment to being a force For The Good of Tomorrow.”

“The overwhelming response to last year’s edition bolstered our determination to enhance our impact in 2025. As we enter its second year with an extended reach and a broader network of partners, we hope to foster a meaningful platform that inspires more people to be mindful of their consumption habits while upholding the values of the UAE’s Year of Community.”

Saeed Ahmed Al Tayer, CEO, Social Development Sector, Community Development Authority, said, “The success of last year’s Gift It Forward initiative demonstrated the profound impact of collaboration in fostering a culture of giving and social solidarity. By continuing our partnership with Dubai Holding, we reaffirm our commitment to enhancing the well-being of Dubai’s communities, ensuring that the values of compassion and generosity reach those who need them most. This year’s expanded efforts build on our shared mission to create meaningful opportunities for individuals and families, strengthening social bonds and reinforcing the UAE’s vision for a more cohesive and empowered society.”

Fatima Ait Bendawad, Global Humanitarian Logistics Competence Center Manager, DHL Global Forwarding added, “We are thrilled to join Gift It Forward as a strategic partner. This effort is exemplary of how Dubai’s global business community can transform owned resources into a force for positive social and environmental change – a cause we’re deeply passionate about as the world’s leading logistics company. By leveraging our expertise in reducing the carbon emissions in distribution, we hope to further enhance the scope of Gift It Forward.”

Gift It Forward underscores the power of collaboration, uniting over 25 partners, including Dubai Holding brands Jumeirah and Dubai Parks and Resorts. Partners also include CDA, DHL Global Forwarding, AZADEA Group, L’Occitane en Provence, Virgin Megastore, Apparel Group, Alshaya Group, GMG, The Giving Movement, Fairmont Printing Services, Greenline FZC, Restofair RAK, Rove Hotels, Accenture Middle East, Adeco Technologies LLC and Earthbags, as well as outreach partners Beit Al Khair Society, Dar Al Ber and SmartLife. Execution partners include Lapis Group, Innov8 Tech Education Services and The Surpluss.

Fostering a culture of volunteering, awareness and unity within the workplace, Gift It Forward will rally volunteers from across Dubai Holding’s businesses and partner organisations to ensure the gifts reach their intended audience. Employees will also attend insightful workshops on recycling and the circular economy to become sustainability champions within their businesses and communities.

The initiative builds on the Group’s record of community outreach and philanthropic programmes. This includes the Innovate for Tomorrow Challenge, the global competition launched in 2024 in partnership with TECOM Group’s start-up incubator in5, to empower scale-ups to deliver robust sustainability solutions with access to funding and new business opportunities. It also follows Dubai Holding’s partnership with the UN World Food Programme for the A Meal for a Brighter Tomorrow initiative and the contribution to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign in Ramadan 2023, in addition to its partnership with the Dubai Blood Donation Centre to help promote health and wellbeing and the award-winning Life Goals campaign launched last year to boost financial literacy among blue-collar workers.

For further information, please contact:

Malaika Fernandes

Senior Manager – Sustainability Communications

Dubai Holding

Malaika.Fernandes@dubaiholding.com

ABOUT DUBAI HOLDING

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 284 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate , one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Dubai Properties, Meraas, Nakheel and Meydan. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management;

, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Dubai Properties, Meraas, Nakheel and Meydan. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management; Dubai Holding Asset Management , which offers a world-class portfolio of 21 residential communities, 15 lifestyle destinations, 10 malls and 19 centres in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors;

, which offers a world-class portfolio of 21 residential communities, 15 lifestyle destinations, 10 malls and 19 centres in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors; Dubai Holding Hospitality , which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah;

, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah; Dubai Holding Entertainment , the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View at The Palm; and media and entertainment venues such as Roxy Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN;

, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View at The Palm; and media and entertainment venues such as Roxy Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN; Dubai Holding Investments , a dedicated investment arm responsible for the Group’s investment strategy and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally to drive diversification for the Group and seek attractive risk-adjusted returns. It has investments in Emirates NBD, Warsan Waste Management Centre, Du and Azadea, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar, Aldar and others;

, a dedicated investment arm responsible for the Group’s investment strategy and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally to drive diversification for the Group and seek attractive risk-adjusted returns. It has investments in Emirates NBD, Warsan Waste Management Centre, Du and Azadea, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar, Aldar and others; Dubai Holding Land Estates , which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development; and

, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development; and Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.2 million residents living in 46 master communities.

