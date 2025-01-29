Dubai, UAE: Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region, has entered a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group, a leading global online travel agency. This collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility and distribution of Dubai Holding Entertainment’s attractions to the Chinese market, ensuring travellers have seamless access to the best of Dubai’s entertainment experiences.

Under the partnership, Trip.com Group becomes the General Agency and Preferred Partner for Dubai Holding Entertainment’s attractions in China. By integrating Dubai Holding Entertainment’s offerings into its platforms, Trip.com Group will provide users with easy access to renowned destinations such as Dubai Parks™ and Resorts—the Middle East’s largest theme park destination featuring MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, the first-ever football-themed park ,LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park. Other highlights include, The Green Planet Dubai, Wild Wadi Waterpark™, Inside Burj Al Arab Tour, Global Village, The View Palm Jumeirah and more.

Through this partnership, Trip.com Group’s users will enjoy access to exclusive deals and packages for DHE’s attractions, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience when visiting Dubai. This collaboration is expected to provide Chinese travelers with enhanced convenience and valuable options for exploring the best entertainment and leisure experiences Dubai has to offer.

This partnership is part of a broader effort to expand Dubai Holding Entertainment’s reach and attract travellers from key international markets, with a particular focus on the growing demand for travel experiences in Dubai. By offering Dubai Holding Entertainment’s diverse portfolio of attractions to Trip.com Group’s vast global user base, both organizations aim to drive increased tourism to the UAE, contributing to the region’s continued growth as a leading global destination.

About Dubai Holding Entertainment™:

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It develops, operates and manages some of Dubai’s most iconic attractions and family destinations, creating exceptional experiences, attracting millions of visitors each year. The portfolio includes Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park, comprising of MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and the region’s only LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel as well as Real Madrid World, the first ever football theme park together with RIVERLAND™ Dubai, a themed food and dining hub that connects the destination. Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region’s largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi Waterpark™, Dubai’s original family-friendly waterpark, with views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah; Roxy Cinemas, offering a premium cinema experience across Dubai including Roxy Xtreme, the largest screen in Middle East and North Africa; The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park, Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment (between October and April); Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world, The View Palm Jumeirah, the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah with 240 meters above ground with 360-degree views; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN, a multimedia sales house operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship, and activations; among many others.

