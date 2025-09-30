Featuring a total of 234 homes, Solaya delivers new standards of contemporary living where understated elegance meets bespoke architectural design and premium amenities

Designed by Foster + Partners and 1508 London, the elevated beachfront collection is nestled within the heart of Dubai’s coveted Jumeirah 1 neighbourhood

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding Investments, the dedicated investment arm of Dubai Holding, in partnership with Brookfield Properties, a leading global manager of high-quality real estate assets, today announced the launch of Solaya, an exclusive collection of 234 beachfront residences in the Jumeirah 1 neighbourhood at the heart of Dubai.

Leveraging the renowned Meraas brand of Dubai Holding Real Estate, the landmark project marks the next chapter of the longstanding partnership between Dubai Holding Investments and Brookfield. After shaping several of Dubai’s most iconic retail and lifestyle destinations, the partners are now bringing their expertise to create a new benchmark in the city’s residential market.

Spanning nine buildings across 40 acres, the development offers an elegant mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom residences, alongside an exceptional collection of penthouses, 18 signature garden houses with private infinity pools and secluded courtyards, duplexes with oversized terraces for alfresco living. Each penthouse provides the ultimate privacy, featuring private lobbies, dedicated elevators and large terraces complete with infinity pools.

Designed by world-renowned Foster + Partners, with interiors by 1508 London, every residence has been thoughtfully crafted to deliver seamless indoor–outdoor living, with open-plan configurations, soaring ceiling heights, distinctive design elements and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

Omar Karim, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Investments, said: “Our long-standing partnership with Brookfield underscores Dubai Holding’s commitment to forging global alliances that deliver long-term value for the emirate. Together, we have created some of Dubai’s most iconic retail and lifestyle destinations, and with Solaya, we are extending this collaboration into the residential sector. This project reflects our shared ambition and confidence in Dubai’s continued growth as a world-class city. By aligning with partners of Brookfield’s calibre, we ensure every investment we make delivers meaningful impact, strengthens our communities and reinforces Dubai’s global reputation as a hub for innovation and opportunity.”

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "Solaya reflects our unwavering commitment to collaborating with world-class partners to create extraordinary destinations that elevate well-being and foster connections with nature – values that are increasingly sought-after by today’s discerning homeowners. As consumer preferences continue to shift towards spaces with wellness-focused design and thoughtfully curated environments, Solaya both meets and exceeds these aspirations by introducing a new standard of residential living within one of the most established and desirable communities in Dubai."

Rob Devereux, Chief Executive Officer, Brookfield Properties, said: "We are thrilled to bring Solaya to the market as part of our exciting collaboration with Dubai Holding Investments and Meraas. This rare opportunity offers the privilege of beachfront living in the heart of Jumeirah 1, alongside renowned dining and lifestyle destinations. Solaya embodies a refined balance of exclusivity, elegance and connection to the sea.”

Solaya offers residents access to amenities including a spa featuring therapeutic saunas and treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness centre with dedicated studios, a private cinema, private dining and meeting rooms and an exclusive residents’ lounge.

The location of the development in Jumeirah 1 means residents have easy access to Dubai's vibrant cultural landscape, with J1 Beach being in close proximity and Downtown Dubai within close reach, combining secluded luxury and cosmopolitan convenience.

For the Solaya video, visit: https://youtu.be/AjIN4P9zx-U

More images are available here: https://app.box.com/s/4wo2dajho4lji784zjifsxqfy7q79f31

About Dubai Holding Investments

Dubai Holding Investments is the dedicated investment arm of Dubai Holding, responsible for shaping and driving the Group’s long-term growth strategy. With a diversified portfolio valued at approximately USD 20 billion and investments across four continents, Dubai Holding Investments is committed to delivering sustainable value and attractive risk-adjusted returns through disciplined portfolio management and strategic asset allocation in the UAE and internationally.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel’s landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a leading global manager of high-quality real estate assets. We are active in nearly all real estate businesses, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and logistics. We manage more than 1100 properties and over 390 million square feet of real estate in global markets on behalf of Brookfield, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence, and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development, and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is making the world a little bit better, together. For more information, visit brookfieldproperties.com.

