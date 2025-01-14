Dubai, United Arab Emirates- P4ML, a Future 100 UAE company, in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority and Fakeeh University Hospital, has launched a transformative 5-year multi-omic study to advance personalized health and fitness. Aligned with the Dubai Fitness Challenge—which engaged 2.75 million participants in 2024 and anticipates 15 million participants over the next five years—this initiative aims to screen over 2 million volunteers as part of the ‘OMIC-Assist’ longitudinal study.

Revolutionizing Personalized Health and Fitness with MultiOMIC Technology This cross-sectional population study will deliver tailored fitness and nutrition strategies, uncover disease risk factors, and empower participants with actionable insights for long-term health improvement. By harnessing multi-omic science, the study provides real-world evidence and a personalized approach to health, helping participants achieve their wellness goals while contributing to a healthier global community.

Patrick J. Moloney, Founder of P4ML, explained, “This study is not just about improving an individual’s health—it’s about pioneering a new global standard for personalized medicine”. He further stated, “Core research will include single-cell omics, gut microbiome analysis, lipid biomarkers, epigenetic and proteomic profiles. Using advanced technologies, such as mass spectrometry, we aim to provide a true systems biology approach to human health and well-being. A multi-omic perspective can enable researchers and biopharma to better understand disease biology to develop new diagnostic and therapies for a wide range of diseases. This study in the UAE provides for a greater diversity of datasets for validating and replicate findings from other world leading biobanking initiatives’.

P4ML and Fakeeh University Hospital Lead the World’s Largest Health Study The “OMIC-Assist” study, targeting over 2 million participants, will become the world’s largest decentralized health research project. The study incorporates a trusted research environment, ensuring participant data is secured and ethically managed while enabling groundbreaking discoveries. In conjunction with Empower Data-Governance, the study will deploy quantum technologies. These measures highlight the project’s commitment to the highest standards of privacy and security.

Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, stated, “Our collaboration with P4ML brings a transformative approach to patient care. By integrating advanced science with robust data security, we are enabling healthier communities and reshaping the future of medicine.”

Dubai Solidifies Its Position as a Global Leader in Healthcare Innovation This study reinforces Dubai’s leadership in merging cutting-edge technology with health. It exemplifies Dubai’s role in driving innovation to create impactful healthcare solutions. Participants will gain real-world benefits, including personalized insights into fitness, nutrition, and wellness, contributing to healthier lifestyles and a deeper understanding of their health.

Patrick J. Moloney, Founder of P4ML, commented, “This multi-omic study reflects Dubai’s dedication to innovative global partnerships that deliver meaningful, transformative healthcare solutions and the study has the ability to establish a future pre-competitive pharma consortium.” By integrating personalized health strategies, world-class data security, and global impact into one initiative, this study sets a new standard for healthcare innovation leveraging the power of secondary data analysis to generate impactful insights and future patient registries. Participants are invited to join this landmark study and experience tailored insights that could shape the future of their health and well-being.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO and Founder

Insight Discovery

sillitoe@insight-discovery.com

About P4ML:

P4ML is a leading precision medicine company focused on leveraging MultiOmic and clinical data to drive innovation in healthcare and personalized wellness. Based in the UAE, P4ML is part of the Future100, recognized for its groundbreaking work in data-driven health solutions. The company was invited into Dubai through the ‘Duba Future Accelerators in 2018 and has successfully run two health care programs with the Dubai Health Authority and are also part of the Mohammed Bin Rasid Innovation Fund (MBRIF). P4ML have a core focus around pregnancy and newborn screening, P4ML is focused on chronic and rare neurological disorders and indeed cutting edge MultiOMIC research via mass spectrometry on biomarker discovery for future orphan therapeutics

About Dubai Health Authority:

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) provides complete oversight of the regulation and governance of the healthcare sector within the emirate of Dubai by designing health policies, strategies and standards for developing, regulating, licensing and monitoring the provision of healthcare services provided by the public and private healthcare facilities. DHA mandate also includes governing and managing health insurance, health investment, and health tourism services in the emirate in a way that stimulates steady health economic growth and enhances the health sector's contribution to Dubai's macroeconomic indicators. Furthermore, DHA is responsible for formulating and implementing Public Health policies and programs in Preventive Medicine and Occupational Health and Safety in a structured manner that ensures protecting and improving the health of Dubai's Population. DHA is also accountable for setting the Medical Education Strategy in Dubai and regulating the provision of medical education, clinical research and trials in coordination with the relevant authorities locally and globally.

About FUH:

Fakeeh University Hospital is a world-class academic center dedicated to excellence in research, education, and clinical care. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the hospital enhances the entire care process, ensuring it is efficient, precise, and focused on achieving the best possible patient outcomes. This advanced care delivery model is rooted in a smart, fully digitized hospital environment, where patient records are easily accessible, enabling clinicians to make accurate and timely decisions. Fakeeh University Hospital envisions delivering the highest quality, affordable, patient-centered healthcare through a compassionate team of health professionals. Committed to providing care that is not only appropriate but also personalized, we strive to create an environment that respects and meets each patient’s unique needs. Additionally, our commitment to innovation drives us to continuously adopt best practices and breakthrough technologies. With a focus on continuous improvement, Fakeeh University Hospital aspires to set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence across the region.

About Empower Data Governance:

Driving International Standards and Practices: EMPOWER is a multi-million-euro research programme dedicated to the multidisciplinary field of data governance. It is funded by industry partners and Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), the Irish national agency for scientific research, which brings together leading experts from academia and private enterprises to address the current challenges in data governance, P4ML are a key SME research partner . EMPOWER is a partnership between four world-leading research centres has the potential to revolutionize the field of research by bringing together diverse expertise and resources EMPOWER’s Research Programme Structure is divided into five work packages. These work packages include Data Markets, Regulatory sandboxes, Privacy-preserving technology, Governance and standards and People-centric decisions and Ethics. With 8 academic institutions involved which include the University of Limerick, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, University College Cork, University College Dublin, University of Galway, Dublin City University, Trinity College Dublin and Maynooth University.