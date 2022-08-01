Dubai: As part of Dubai Customs’ commitment to developing and supporting national workforce, the Corporate Communication Department’s CSR section, in cooperation with the Customs Leadership Development Center and with the participation of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, carried out a project within ‘Al Furdah Torch’ initiative aimed at offering sustainable, Customs-centred training to school and university students. This is the second batch to be trained under this initiative, which targeted students of all segments to spread awareness of Dubai Customs' mission through a sustainable training program. The trainees were familiarized with the crucial role of Customs in protecting society and boosting the economic growth of Dubai.

The three-day training project was attended by 30 students, and included several field visits to a number of customs centers to experience first-hand how Customs inspection works and what scanning equipment are used to detect suspicious goods at various land, sea and air ports. It focused on the role of Dubai Customs in ensuring border security and deterring the illicit smuggling of prohibited and restricted goods that are harmful to the human health and the environment. The tour also included a presentation of the passengers’ journey and the applied customs procedures to ensure smooth movement of people without compromising the security of the community and the economy.

The participants were also introduced to Dubai Customs’ strategy and different tasks of DC departments, including Customs Inspection & Intelliegence, IPR, Customs Innovations, Customs Training Center, VR training and others.

The ‘Al Furdah Torch’ initiative is another example of Dubai Customs’ keenness on active and inclusive CSR engagement of its employees, business units and the community towards educating and empowering future generations.