The Yacht Harbour Association, which has been auditing marinas for over 25 years, has awarded Dubai Creek Marina the 5 Gold Anchor, making the iconic marina the third in Dubai and the fourth in the UAE to receive the 5 Gold Rating. Located on the banks of the historic Dubai Creek with stunning views of the city's skyline, the incredible Dubai Creek Marina Yacht Club has been operating for over 30 years, offering guests state-of-the-art facilities.

The Gold Anchor Awards are a global marina accreditation, designed to improve marina quality and elevate the experience of marina users. Jointly managed by The Yacht Harbour Association and Marina Industries Association, the marina industry created the Gold Anchor scheme with the specific goal of constantly raising standards and providing customer-centric services. The scheme is based on the belief that in order for marina businesses to grow and prosper, the industry requires a strong customer-centric focus.

The participating marinas are evaluated on over 6 categories which is a rigorous process and upon completion of the assessment, the marina is awarded between 2 – 5 levels, with 5 being the highest rank.

Dubai Creek Marina's win reflects the resort's commitment to excellence and customer-focused approach throughout the entire property, with 125 berths and staff maintaining the marina to perfection. As a fully operational marina with over 30 years of experience, The Dubai Creek Marina, provides a wide range of workshop services and can lift yachts weighing up to 90 tons and measuring 30 meters in length. Aside from protected moorings for vessels up to 165ft, The Dubai Creek Marina also has a chandlery shop that is the GCC region's exclusive distributor and representative for a number of major marine brands and stocks. The chandlery shop sells cleaning supplies, fishing tackle, electrical systems, and accessories to satisfy clients' daily needs.

The Boat Yard, located adjacent to the Marina Berths, is an operation of the best and most qualified team of marine engineers and boat handlers who will assist with bespoke solutions to specific needs, including antifouling, fiber glass repair, carpentry works, marine anodized aluminium canopy & T-Top manufacture.

For more information, please visit https://www.dubaigolf.com/dcgyc/marina/