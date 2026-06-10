Abdulla Saeed Al Naboodah announced as Chairman of new Business Group

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “The launch of this group underlines the importance of the contracting sector as a key driver of infrastructure and urban development projects that contribute to sustainable economic growth and enhance quality of life in Dubai.”

Abdulla Saeed Al Naboodah: “The creation of the Dubai Contractors Business Group brings industry leaders together around a shared goal: strengthening competitiveness, raising professional standards, and supporting the sector’s long-term sustainability.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Dubai Contractors Business Group to support contracting companies, strengthen their contribution to economic development, and provide a unified platform to represent their interests.

The group will strengthen communication and coordination with government entities and private sector stakeholders to address opportunities and challenges in the contracting sector. It will also present proposals and recommendations to support the development of the regulatory environment and promote the sector’s long-term sustainable growth.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “The establishment of the Dubai Contractors Business Group reflects Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to supporting strategic sectors that strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for business and investment. The launch of this group underlines the importance of the contracting sector as a key driver of infrastructure and urban development projects that contribute to sustainable economic growth and enhance quality of life in Dubai.”

H.E. Lootah added: “Through the group, we aim to provide an effective platform to enhance cooperation and exchange insights between companies operating in the contracting sector and relevant stakeholders. This will contribute to anticipating future opportunities, addressing challenges, and supporting efforts to enhance the sector’s competitiveness and efficiency, in line with Dubai’s development ambitions and long-term economic goals.”

Abdulla Saeed Al Naboodah, Chairman of the Dubai Contractors Business Group, commented: “The contracting sector has been a key contributor to Dubai’s transformation into a globally recognised model for economic development, urban excellence, and innovation. The creation of the Dubai Contractors Business Group brings industry leaders together around a shared goal: strengthening competitiveness, raising professional standards, and supporting the sector’s long-term sustainability. As the UAE continues to deliver world-class infrastructure and development projects, this platform will help ensure the industry remains aligned, forward-looking, and well positioned to contribute to the nation’s growth.”

The group will engage in advocacy to help develop regulatory policies that support the sector’s long-term sustainable growth. It will also focus on elevating professional standards across the sector and enhancing understanding of legal frameworks, helping to strengthen the competitiveness of the business ecosystem linked to the contracting sector.

The Business Groups operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce play a key role in representing diverse sectors within Dubai’s economy. They serve as a bridge between government entities and private sector companies, facilitating dialogue, addressing policy-related challenges, and enhancing competitiveness.