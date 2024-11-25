Dubai, United Arab Emirates: This November, the Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers proudly announced two major initiatives that celebrated Dubai’s rich heritage of jewelry craftsmanship and innovation: The first International Jewelry Design Award 2024 and The Dubai Jewel Narratives members' exhibit.

The Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers collaborated with Azza Al Qubaisi, a renowned Emirati artist and founder of Ebdaa award. This collaboration marked a milestone in the competition’s history, which previously welcomed entries only from the UAE. For the first time, jewelry designers worldwide were invited to showcase creative excellence on this prestigious platform. The grand award ceremony took place at the JGTD Exhibition, Expo City, Dubai, on 14th November.

In the "Message to the World" category, Zahra Deghanabnavi claimed first place, Nazha Merhej in second, and Mahya Afkhami in third. In "Echoes of Nature," Sumayah Al Jaede took first place, followed by Alireza Mokarram Dorri and Fatmemah Alajmi. The "Heritage and Legacy" saw Maha Salameh in first, Ronaldo Buensalida in second, and Raoudha Touati in third. In "Stones of the Year," Mansi Periwal won first, Budoor Al-Budoor second, and Waad Alshuaili third. Finally, in "Trophy of the Year," Budoor Al-Budoor took the top spot, with Nazha Merhej and Shabnam Bhojwani in second and third. These winners showcased diverse perspectives and craftsmanship, contributing to a prestigious celebration of innovation in jewelry design.

The key sponsors of the event were HRD Antwerp, AV Group, Jawahara Jewellery and JGTD who supported the group and championed the importance of innovation and design in the jewelry industry.

The Dubai Jewel Narratives offered its members a unique platform to showcase their collections at top exhibitions and trade shows. The designers featured in The Dubai Jewel Narratives included Donata Anderloni (Donydo), Farah Yazbeck (Joia Jewels), Roudha Touati (Zahrat Al Rawda Jewellery), Sara Mohamed Diab (Illustra), Shaima Hadi (Sam & Jo), Fatma Al Barram (Muria Jewellery), Greta Perez (Varan), and Nouf Fahad (Aseila Jewels). Each designer brought a unique perspective and exceptional craftsmanship, showcasing the diverse talent within Dubai’s jewelry design community.

Maha Al Sibai, Chairman of the Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers commented, "Our aim is to create opportunities that showcase exchange of art and culture on a global platform. A beautiful example is the design competition where celebrated international industry leaders were our distinguished judges."

The esteemed board members guiding the Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers included Chairman Maha Al Sibai; Vice Chairman Ali Al Ali; Treasurer Khawla Alnoman; Secretary General Nosheen Bakhsh; Director of Membership and Marketing Vinita Michael and the Director of Public Relations Tamara Al Shamari. The Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers continues its commitment to establishing Dubai as a global jewelry design hub, nurturing creativity and innovation.

