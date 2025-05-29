Dubai: Dubai Autodrome General Manager Faisal Al Sahlawi has said the new 2025/26 motorsport season will be one of its busiest after reflecting on an “incredible” milestone campaign that attracted a record-breaking attendance at 24H Dubai during its 20th anniversary celebrations.

Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties, recently closed out its season after hosting more than 15 racing competitions over the last six months. Among the events that took place include the annual endurance motorsport competition, 24H Dubai, which saw more than 70 teams, including the largest GT3, as well as the fifth Asian Le Mans, Formula Regional Middle East Championship, Formula 4 Middle East Championship, Formula Woman Nations Cup and other several regional motorsport events.

Furthermore, the venue held more than 80 motorcycle and car track days, and 20 roll racing events for the local community.

The season was part of Dubai Autodrome’s 20th anniversary, which was celebrated at the 24H Dubai, and Al Sahlawi believes the upcoming season which will start in October solidifies the venue as a leading destination for motorsport and entertainment in the region.

He said: “We are very pleased with the recent motorsport season, which coincided with the 20-year celebrations of Dubai Autodrome. Overall, there was exciting and competitive racing on the track with bigger grids and an array of top international and regional drivers in action, while off the track, there was a record number of spectators for the 24H Dubai with more than 30,000 attendees for this flagship event. This shows that motorsport is growing in the UAE and is going from strength to strength, which bodes well for the future.”

He added: “Planning is already underway for the new 2025/26 season, and it will be one of the busiest seasons at Dubai Autodrome, as we have the Gulf Historic back, where iconic 1960s cars and historic F1 cars from the 70s and 80s will all be on display, as well as top racing on the track. There will also be four international races, including the 24H Dubai, and an array of top regional and local motorsport competitions where we expect to have a greater number of participants during the course of the season.”

Off the track, Dubai Autodrome’s motorsport season is also contributing to the country’s economic growth. Al Sahlawi said: “Overall, we had approximately more than 55,000 people be part of our motorsport events from race teams, drivers, and officials, and that saw airlines, hotels and hospitality services benefit greatly, especially with their families and friends also travelling.

“Not only are we pleased to be playing our part to support the UAE’s growth beyond the motorsport races but is also a testament to the success of Union Properties’ vision of enhancing Dubai Autodrome’s position as a leading motorsport hub in the region.”

About Dubai Autodrome

Completed in 2004, the “Dubai Autodrome”, a subsidiary of Union Properties, was the UAE’s first fully-integrated multipurpose motorsport and entertainment facility. At the heart of the Union Properties MotorCity development, it includes an FIA-sanctioned 5.39km circuit with six different configurations, a race school, indoor and outdoor karting tracks, the Grandstand Retail Plaza, the Motorsport Business Park, and a paddock hospitality zone overlooking the track.