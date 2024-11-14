Dubai, UAE - Dubai Angel Investors (DAI), a prominent network of investors focused on early-stage technology companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), a leading venture capital asset manager in the MENA region. This collaboration aims to strengthen DAI's support for its portfolio companies and foster the growth of the MENA tech ecosystem.

Under this partnership, MEVP will provide comprehensive portfolio management services for DAI's 30+ existing investments, facilitating future investments and supporting the growth and successful exits of these companies. MEVP will also continue DAI's tradition of hosting its renowned "DAI Pitch Nights", which provide promising tech entrepreneurs with a nurturing platform to showcase their ventures to DAI investors and secure capital and business support.

To ensure professional management of the DAI platform, MEVP will assign dedicated

personnel and appoint one of its partners to the DAI Board of Directors. This partnership leverages MEVP's extensive experience in venture capital asset management and portfolio optimization to further enhance the success of the DAI platform.

"Partnering with MEVP marks a significant milestone for DAI in our mission to empower high-potential startups across the MENA region," said Abdullah Mutawi, Chairman of DAI.

"This collaboration allows us to bring institutional rigor, depth of capability as well as capital- raising, portfolio and exit management assistance which will enable us to provide even greater expertise and resources to the innovative companies we support."

Rabih Khoury, Managing Partner at MEVP, added, "MEVP is thrilled to partner with DAI to support the region's most promising startups. Our combined expertise and networks will enable us to accelerate growth and create impactful investment opportunities that benefit both entrepreneurs and investors. MEVP has been committed to the growth of the MENA tech ecosystem from its infancy, and continuing the tradition of DAI's unique approach to fostering early-stage tech entrepreneurship in our region is very important for us and for the ecosystem as a whole."

About DAI: DAI is a member-led Micro-VC collective of 100+ sophisticated investors that invests $50k-$250k in seed and pre-Series A technology startups. Unlike traditional funds, DAI operates as a fully-capitalized investment company, combining capital with hands-on mentorship and a powerful network of experienced entrepreneurs and executives to help founders scale from proof of concept to market success.

About MEVP: MEVP is one of the pioneering institutional venture capital asset management firms in the MENA region and currently manages four regional technology-focused venture capital funds with more than USD 300 million in assets under management and USD 1.6 Billion in co-investments. To date, MEVP’s team, comprising 21 investment professionals, have invested in more than 70 portfolio companies across MENA, Sub-Saharan Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey.

