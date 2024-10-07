Dubai, United Arabic Emirates: Dubai Airports has released an inspiring video that highlights how the dedication and collaborative spirit of thousands of team members power unified service to create an exceptional guest experience for all travellers passing through Dubai International (DXB).

The video, which debuted at the Q3 oneDXB Chairman’s Awards, honours the inaugural award winners and showcases how behind-the-scenes teamwork and collaboration translate into seamless travel experiences for tens of millions of guests each year.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, expressed his pride, stating: “I’m so proud to see winners of our inaugural oneDXB Chairman’s Awards featured in the film. It is the people who truly make DXB exceptional, and it brings me great joy to celebrate their contributions.”

He added: “As DXB continues its mission to be the best airport in the world, this film serves as a powerful reminder that our success goes beyond cutting-edge technology or world-class infrastructure. It is the dedication and spirit of our people that bring the guest experience to life. United as one airport community, DXB is making a profound and lasting impact on every guest”.

This video exemplifies the extraordinary teamwork and dedication that defines the essence of oneDXB, showcasing how the airport community unites to deliver exceptional service, no matter the challenge.

Behind every smooth journey through DXB, there is a team of passionate people working tirelessly and in perfect harmony.

To watch the full video and discover the incredible stories behind Dubai's world-class airport experience, click here.

Here are just a few examples of the countless acts of exceptional service and kindness that showcase the human touch that makes DXB special:

Teddy bear magic

During check-in, a young person of determination travelling with his mother appeared agitated. Spotting the situation, DXB’s guest ambassadors swiftly stepped in to offer their support. They gifted the young traveller a teddy bear, bringing an immediate smile to his face. To further enhance their journey, the team arranged first-row seats on the aircraft and assigned an ambassador to accompany them all the way to the boarding gate. By the time they boarded, the guest was cheerful, and his mother expressed deep gratitude for the team’s kindness and attention, turning a potential stressful experience into a smooth and pleasant journey.

Bunny reunited

The team at DXB couriered a beloved lost bunny to a little boy in the UK after he forgot it at his boarding gate and only realised after the aircraft had left. It took employees at DXB some time to find the bunny but through teamwork and collaboration, it was safely located.

Swift recovery of a misplaced passport

A guest accidentally threw her passport into a trash bin in the smoking lounge after placing it in an empty shopping bag. Upon realising the mistake, she returned to search for it but couldn't find it, prompting her to seek assistance from the police. CCTV footage confirmed she was not carrying the bag when she exited the lounge. The team assisted the guest in contacting the embassy to issue her a replacement pass, enabling her to continue her travel.

Stranded no more

When a guest lost her passport at DXB Terminal 1, the team immediately stepped in to help. They contacted her embassy, which provided two options: wait for temporary documents requiring a visit to the consulate or book a direct flight back to her home country. Understanding the urgency, the team assisted the guest in booking a flight, ensuring a smooth and efficient resolution to a stressful situation.

Helping a guest reach her dream holiday

A guest feared she would miss her long-awaited trip to Madrid with her husband when , when she discovered her passport was lost just 20 minutes before departure. The DXB team, with support of the Dubai Police, sprang into action and located her passport just minutes before the boarding gate closed – saving a journey the couple had planned for a year.

Bridging the communication gap

When the team noticed that a guest was speech and hearing impaired, they quickly adapted by using a translator tool to communicate with him, ensuring he received the assistance he needed for a smooth experience.

Kindness landed

The team at DXB helped a guest who overstayed and missed his flight due to Alzheimer’s by liaising with his daughter over the phone, who assisted with translation, and successfully rebooked his flight.

Returning a lost wallet

The team at DXB went the extra mile to return a lost wallet to its owner, who had already cleared immigration and was waiting to board. We contacted the guest’s hotel and arranged for the wallet to be delivered to the airport before his flight departed.

