Dubai, UAE - Dubai continues to advance its position as the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s (MEASA) leading global financial centre.

The announcement coincides with DIFC surpassing 8,000 active registered companies, including over 1,000 entities being regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Centre’s independent regulator. Additionally, the DIFC Courts has recorded over AED 17.5bn in total case values so far this year.

Dubai continues to advance through the Global Financial Centre Index where it has been announced that the city has progressed to 11th place globally, cementing its leading position as the region’s most credible centre for the industry, and the top four global FinTech hub.

The milestones announced today not only reflect how Dubai has transformed into a global financial services hub, but also its significant contribution to the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

H.E. Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, commented: “As part of DIFC’s significant contribution to Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33), we continue to empower the financial services industry, attract global talent and support sustainable economic growth. DIFC’s success is the benchmark for emerging financial centres and a result of creating a business environment built for success, where companies not only gain a licence to operate, but a platform to lead and grow. Our framework is built not just for today, but for the future – one that embraces innovation, upholds the highest standards and remains anchored in integrity.”

Dubai as the region’s global financial powerhouse

Since its inception in 2004, through its three independent bodies – DIFC Authority, DFSA and DIFC Courts – DIFC has turned Dubai into a magnet for global financial powerhouses, innovators and professional services leaders, providing an ecosystem that blends legal and regulatory certainty with business agility, becoming the benchmark for emerging financial centres worldwide.

Its proven model combines the DIFC Authority’s leadership in strategy, infrastructure and innovation, supported by the DFSA’s globally aligned regulatory oversight, and the DIFC Courts’ expertise in dispute resolution, together delivering transparency, stability and certainty for businesses.

The region’s only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors

Benefitting from global connectivity and access to more than 72 countries across MEASA, DIFC has grown into the region’s largest and most diversified financial hub.

Through the DIFC Authority’s strategic direction, the Centre has attracted over 8,000 active registered companies. These companies employ 48,000 professionals – the region’s largest and deepest pool of financial services related talent. DIFC is the only financial centre in the region operating at scale and therefore uniquely positioned to contribute to the development of the global financial industry. Clients include the largest clusters of financial services firms across the banking, capital markets, wealth and asset management, and insurance sectors.

H.E. Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “Exceeding 8,000 registered companies reinforces DIFC’s position as the only financial centre in the region operating at scale across all sectors of the industry. This depth and diversity enable us to meaningfully contribute to Dubai’s economic growth while shaping the evolution of the global financial services landscape. Beyond finance, our agenda is also driving Dubai’s emergence as the region’s leading city for technology innovation. As we continue to expand our global influence, we remain committed to ensuring DIFC empowers businesses to grow, innovate and create lasting impact for the future economy.”

DIFC’s 289 licenced banks and capital markets companies, including 27 of the world’s 29 globally systemically important banks, are now managing approximately USD 240bn of banking assets from the Centre. This has surged from USD 80bn ten years ago, an increase of almost 200 per cent.

Regulatory framework supporting scale

As the DFSA’s strategy and regulatory frameworks continue to evolve to support scale, cross-market connectivity and innovation while safeguarding stability, DIFC is well-positioned to lead the next phase of the financial services industry’s transformation. The DFSA’s robust regulatory framework, based on common law and benchmarked against leading global regulators, is integral to DIFC’s success.

The DFSA now regulates more than 1,000 entities within DIFC – the largest number in any financial centre across the region.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, said: “With over 1,000 regulated entities in DIFC, it is appropriate to recognise the strength, breadth and depth of the DIFC as the region’s premier financial centre. Financial regulated entities are coming here because this is where they are growing, connecting to investors and markets all over the world and linking global capital to new growth opportunities in banking, capital markets, wealth and asset management across developed and emerging markets.”

To support future scale, the DFSA will evolve its funds regime to ensure it retains best-in-class status, enabling DIFC to continue cementing its reputation as the preferred location for hedge funds, wealth and asset management companies and alternative investment firms.

Jurisdiction of choice for efficient and reliable court services

The DIFC Courts continues to be the leading English language commercial court in the MEASA region, offering domestic, regional, and international businesses world class dispute resolution services. Year to date, over AED 17.5 billion in total claim values have been filed at the DIFC Courts.

His Excellency Wayne Martin, Chief Justice, DIFC Courts, commented: “Serving as a leading common law commercial court in the Gulf region for over 20 years, the substantial increase in overall claim values in 2025 demonstrates a sustained pattern of growth, particularly in opt-in matters and higher-value claims. These developments reinforce the DIFC Courts’ status as a trusted regional jurisdiction of choice for resolving complex commercial disputes, supported by experienced judges, and ready enforceability in the UAE and Gulf region. Consistent trust in our services not only provides a strong reflection of the value placed on our legal framework by businesses and individuals alike but also serves to underpin the DIFC and Dubai’s status as a leading regional financial hub.”

