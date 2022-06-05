Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today is celebrating World Environment Day – established by the United Nations’ as a global platform for public outreach and awareness on emerging environmental issues. du has implemented multiple initiatives to encourage employees to be environmentally cautious and support the transformation towards a more sustainable society. These include the use of recyclable bags, hybrid energy solutions, e-Billing and recycling office waste.

The World Environment Day 2022 global campaign #OnlyOneEarth calls for transformative changes to policies and choices to enable cleaner, greener, and sustainable living in harmony with nature. To achieve this goal, Abu Dhabi has implemented a ban on single-use plastic bags with Dubai to follow in July. In an effort to reduce devastating and costly environmental impacts, the UAE aims to lead to the way to end plastic pollution. du uses 100% recyclable bags at its retail stores to promote the use of more environmentally-friendly substitutes and engage the employees and the customers to raise public awareness.

Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communications & Protocol – du, said: “We have long been a proud supporter of the UAE leadership’s strategic plan to achieve sustainability, and have implemented many initiatives to help achieve those goals with cutting edge technology and innovative services. Our sustainability objectives guide us towards achieving our vision to add life to life by helping us deliver the benefits of ICT to everyone, make our people happier, and operate ethically and responsibly. This World Environment Day, we are empowering everyone to take small, every day actions to preserve and restore our ecosystems and foster a more eco-friendly society as part of our efforts toward a sustainable future.”

du leverages innovation to create solutions that reduce its environmental footprint of network infrastructure, such as using hybrid generators and free-cooling systems to decrease diesel consumption as well as using solar power to run a number of sites to ensure energy efficiency. Its renewed sustainability framework is focused on helping the UAE achieve its National Agenda, particularly its ambitions towards building a “greener” society as part of a sustainable future.

