Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced the launch of Future X, an innovative graduate trainee program for UAE nationals crafted to nurture and convert fresh talent into outstanding professionals. Future X represents du’s commitment to digital excellence, providing an incubator for tomorrow’s leaders with a structured framework for graduates to transition from academia to a professional environment.

The Future X program is an accelerated journey built around the principles of learning, innovation, and adaptability. It equips UAE nationals who are newly graduated from higher education with skills that resonate with industry progression and tech-forward strategies, to accelerate in a digital-first market by focusing on continuous professional development and emphasizing tech-driven innovation.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Head of Employee Experience and HR Digitalization at du, said: “In response to dynamic market changes, du is committed to delivering innovation excellence. Emiratisation, coupled with the need for technological expertise, is at the forefront of our revamped strategy to nurture a pioneering workforce in future-anchored technology. Future X is a transformative program to comprehend and adapt to market needs and cultivate the most fitting talent for a future-proof UAE.”

Future X is designed to facilitate the creation of Emirati talent with digital focused trainings and tailored for the innovative world and the market demands. By integrating a visionary structure of four core pillars—Digital Talent Learning, Culture of Innovation & Excellence, Adaptability & Integrity, and Collaboration & Engagement, Future X ensures that talented graduates are versatile, ethically grounded, and collaborative – well-equipped for the current market and proactive pioneers of tomorrow’s digital landscape. The program has a comprehensive curriculum with training paths organized to offer participants a spectrum of tools, knowledge, and practical training required to thrive in selected specializations. Through instructive workshops, personalized mentorship, collaborative projects, and exposure to industry dynamics, graduates will acquire a robust skill set for their professional journey. Embark on a journey of innovation and growth—apply to Future X at www.du.ae/FutureX and start shaping your digital future today.

