Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has successfully concluded of its participation in the Ru'ya Career Fair 2025, strengthening its position as an employer of choice for UAE Nationals and demonstrating commitment to Emiratization and the UAE's Vision 2031 for human capital development. Under the theme "Add ambition to your journey," du's participation showcased the company as a destination where employees can learn, grow, and belong while contributing meaningfully to the UAE's progress. The event highlighted du's understanding that the new generation of UAE Nationals seeks more than employment – they desire personal and professional growth, meaningful societal impact, and careers where ambition meets purpose.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Chief People & Impact Officer (Acting) at du said: "The enthusiastic response at Ru'ya Career Fair 2025 supports our belief that the UAE's youth are ready to embrace the future of work. Our theme 'Add ambition to your journey' resonated strongly with visitors who demonstrated genuine interest in our Future X, Experience X, and Explore X programmes. The innovative activations showcased how technology can transform the recruitment experience while maintaining the human connection that defines our company culture."

As part of its comprehensive approach to talent acquisition, du conducted early-stage interviews during the career fair, providing immediate opportunities for promising candidates. While the AI-powered interview pods designed to provide an innovative recruitment experience, they also highlighted the company’s capabilities by offering opportunities not just for fresh graduates but also for experienced Emirati professionals. The pods allowed visitors to select their preferred roles and undergo live assessments. This innovative process enabled real-time candidate shortlisting, offering attendees a fast, interactive, and futuristic glimpse into du's advanced recruitment methodologies.

du's stand featured a series of dynamic activations designed to engage visitors and bring career opportunities to life. The Career Interactive Screen Wall brought du's Early Careers Programmes, raising awareness of the opportunities and potential available through Future X (for fresh graduates), Experience X (for undergraduates), and Explore X (for high school students). The Career Wish Fountain invited attendees to share their professional dreams by scanning a QR code and casting digital wishes that appeared on screen throughout the fair, creating a collective display of aspirations and ambition. The Career Skills Coffee Bar offered a unique experience where visitors discovered their "career skill in a cup" by selecting balls from a vending machine, with each skill paired to a coffee drink served by du's barista. The "How well do you know du?" quiz challenged applicants with 15 questions testing their organizational knowledge.

The successful conclusion of du's participation in Ru'ya Career Fair 2025 underscores the immense potential for future careers within the UAE's dynamic economy. As the nation continues its journey toward becoming a global hub for innovation and technology, opportunities for UAE Nationals to lead in cutting-edge fields continue to expand. du's commitment to Emiratization, combined with comprehensive training programs, AI upskilling initiatives, and employee-led community impact projects, exemplifies the possibilities available to ambitious professionals seeking to contribute to the UAE's continued progress and prosperity.

