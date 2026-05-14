Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, successfully concluded its "call center training program at the Fujairah Contact Center. A graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of 54 female contact center agents who completed an intensive two-month professional development journey designed to enhance their skills.

The program represents du's ongoing commitment to empowering Emirati talent through strategic workforce development initiatives. The training utilised a blended learning approach that combined cutting-edge digital learning pathways with engaging face-to-face interactive sessions, ensuring participants received a well-rounded learning experience tailored to modern workplace demands.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Chief People & Impact Officer (Acting) at du said: "We are incredibly proud of the 54 exceptional participants who have completed the call center training program. The initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing Emirati talent and providing them with the tools, knowledge, and confidence they need to excel in their careers. The success of this program aligns with our belief that investing in our people is key to our continued growth and success."

Throughout the two-month program, participants engaged with seven core curriculum modules that encompassed essential professional competencies. The training covered critical areas including telecommunications knowledge, presentation skills, customer service excellence, wellbeing and resilience, core soft skills, digital literacy, and financial literacy for non-finance professionals. The holistic approach ensured that graduates emerged with both technical expertise and the soft skills necessary for career advancement in the dynamic telecommunications industry.

The Fujairah Contact Center ceremony celebrated the dedication, growth, and achievements of the participants, highlighting the program's impact in supporting the development and empowerment of Emirati female agents within du's workforce. The center, which is fully operated by female employees, represents an important step in du's broader strategy to develop national talent, strengthen employee capabilities, and contribute to the advancement of women in the telecommunications industry.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.