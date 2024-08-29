Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel), have officially inked the du-Pal Express Route Agreement. This initiative aims to construct an express link between the two countries, catering to escalating market demands with enhanced speed, expanded connectivity, and a superior customer experience while presenting a broader spectrum of commercial opportunities.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: “We are proud to enter into this partnership with Paltel. The agreement springs from a shared vision for a new strategic direction that intends to leverage the market presence of both companies. This express route is poised to elevate the performance of both our wholesale and enterprise customers, cascading benefits to the broader society.”

The creation of this express connectivity embodies not only the physical linkage of UAE and Palestine but also symbolizes a significant enhancement in the telecom industry across the region. Both parties anticipate that this collaboration will substantially improve the support provided to wholesale & enterprise customers in both countries.

Ala Hijazi, Chief Business Support Officer of Paltel said: “Our collaboration with du marks a pioneering endeavour for express connectivity across the Middle East. It represents a strategic leap in expanding our network capabilities, enhancing customer experiences, and reinforcing our stature as a premier telecom operator. This partnership embodies our commitment to advancing the telecommunications realm with professional, cutting-edge solutions for our valued customers and partners.”

This partnership between du and Paltel represents a leap in telecom services and a bridge between cultures, promising to unlock unprecedented possibilities for carriers, businesses and consumers alike in the pursuit of a digitally inclusive future.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About Paltel

Paltel, the leading telecommunications provider in Palestine, commenced operations in 1997 as a publicly traded company. Dedicated to delivering cutting-edge services to both Palestinian and international clientele, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio, including fixed telephony, internet services, local and international data connectivity, ICT, mobile services, data center services, and next-generation solutions. As a driving force in the telecom industry, the company leads by providing state-of-the-art services and technologies, meticulously adhering to international standards and specifications through strategic investments in modern technologies, robust telecom infrastructure Paltel plays a pivotal role in connecting individuals and businesses, making substantial contributions to fortifying the communication infrastructure of the region.